news, local-news,

In celebration of International Women's Day on Sunday, March 6, residents and visitors are invited to take part in a Mindfulness Morning in Cooke Park commencing at 8.30am. The morning will consist of a selection of social activities, including a group Yogalates session, live music, pop-up stalls, gelato and free coffee. Parkes Shire councillor Marg Applebee said the events will give local women a chance to support each other and come together as a community. "International Women's Day gives us the chance to raise awareness of issues around gender bias and celebrate the achievements of women at a local level," said Cr Applebee. "It is important that we come together as a community to show our support for women and help uplift them to break the bias as a collective." Led by Jenz Yogalates, the Yoga and Pilates fusion session will leave you feeling refreshed and energised. Feel empowered through this safe and gentle practice aimed at building strength, stamina and flexibility! Following the Yogalates session, participants are encouraged to stick around to grab a free coffee from Coffee Fix by Larz, enjoy the live music by Gracey Denham-Jones and support our local small businesses by checking out the pop-up stalls in the Cooke Park Pavilion. READ MORE NEWS STORIES: - Snapchat launches 'fun, interactive' Wiradjuri language AR lens - Parkes residents urged to 'roll up your sleeves' for Clean Up Australia Day - Get to know your local businesses: McMillan Industries This year Council is lucky to be able to utilise the new Cooke Park Pavilion to host pop-up stalls. "These markets will give us the chance to recognise the creativity, innovation and talents of women in our local community by providing a space for them to network with others and create an environment where everyone is valued," said Cr Applebee. If you are a local pop-up stall holder who would like to get involved in this event, please contact the team at Parkes Shire Council by emailing comms@parkes.nsw.gov.au or by calling (02) 6861 2333. The crew from female-owned local business, Packed Cones, will be hanging around in Cooke Park from 9.30am - 12pm to serve you up some delicious gelato. All activities are FREE to attend. Please bring your own yoga mat and water bottle to the yogalates class. This event is open to the whole community in the spirit of equality and inclusivity. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/0a9adb39-7115-40af-b6a9-339d7ad5a514.JPG/r1_224_2399_1579_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg