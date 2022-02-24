news, local-news,

The Parkes Shire Council is getting stuck right into their new term, and recently held their February meeting at council chambers. Here a snippet of a few updates that were discussed. The East Street road surface in Parkes has long been in a state of disrepair, near PAC Park in particular, and suffers from flooding in big rain events. The council resolved to improve the road and build a bridge to mitigate any flooding from the bottom of PAC Park in the future. Cr Ken McGrath raised a question during the meeting asking the current state of the project, given it was supposed to be started in January. Ben Howard, director of operations for the council, provided an update on what is a crucial project for residents. "It is slightly behind schedule...a flood study has been finalised so we've been able to determine the correct bridge and deck level," he said at the meeting. "We've finalised the tender documents, so we'll be putting out the design and construction of that structure in the next 3 - 4 weeks. "We've already completed some draft and concept road alignment levels...but we are probably a month behind the expected completion date," said Mr Howard. READ MORE NEWS STORIES: - Creiths remember 'special relationship with the community' ahead of Furniture One closure - From the mayor's desk: a busy time in Parkes' calendar - Social activities aim to 'break the bias' on International Women's Day in Parkes Approximately 100 Recreation Aviation Australia (RAAus) planes are set to jet into Parkes on Overture weekend. The small airplanes will land and camp at the newly created Industrial Park off Spitfire Road and bring hundreds of visitors to the town - and thousands of dollars. "There's no 'airside' activity, it is literally just a fly-in visit, where they'll camp just off airstrip, attend the event, enjoy Parkes for a few nights and then leave," said Mr Howard as the council voted to approve the motion. It's a great opportunity to support the Overture event." Cr Neil Westcott laughed that "perhaps we should send them some tickets straight away!" It is a great opportunity for the town and local businesses to have something like this, and. Upgrading the courts at the Parkes Tennis Centre has unfortunately not gone as smoothy as the council, tennis centre or community would have liked. The original re-surfacing was not done correctly from the contractor, with bubbles evident and the courts uneven. Delays have been commonplace as the council looks to recitify the errors, and Mr Howard said it will hopefully be completed soon. "The project is still in a stall state while we are waiting on the external contractor to give a construction commencement date," he said. "At the moment it is looking starting again at the end of February or early March...and it will take about four weeks to complete. "With that date looming, council has completed some geotech investigations...and the right base has now met the requirements," said Mr Howard.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/f9519b4e-94c0-4bc6-80d7-69edd6b7c787.jpg/r2_84_903_593_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg