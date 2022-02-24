news, local-news,

It's the end of an era - the iconic Furniture One store in Parkes, owned by John and Karen Creith is shutting up shop after an incredible 56 years. Popular community members, the husband and wife duo are sliding into retirement and looking forward to enjoy their golden years without all the extra hours running Parkes' favourite furniture store. It has been a long journey for John, Karen and their family to get to this point, but John said it was just time to step away after a huge couple of years. "COVID was pretty kind to us with everybody home, which probably brought us forward a bit when it came to retirement," he said. "We were doing extra deliveries after work and stuff like that, there wasn't a single moment per say where we realised we wanted to retire, we were just ready and we didn't want to be stuck in an endless holding pattern." Instead of waiting around for the business to sell, John and Karen decided to close down - though fortunately there will be a HUGE firesale (25 - 75 per cent off all items!) before the close the doors one last time. "We didn't want to stuff around with selling the business, but we will keep a hold of the building and look to lease it out," said John. John's father and mother, Jim and Inez Creith, started the furniture store J and I Creith Pty Ltd in the bottleshop of the Parkes Cambridge Hotel. This was in August 1966 and the business was well received mainly due to Jim's personality and popularity within the community, Karen told the Parkes Champion Post. "He was a really popular guy, so many people have come into the shop over the last few weeks and told us they got furniture off him when they got married," she said. "He let everyone pay it off as little as they needed, and people have said they've never forgotten that - he was just that sort of bloke." This became even more apparent when Jim sadly passed in 2015 - with the entire community mourning the salt-of-the-earth man. As the business grew, it moved to its new location of 141 Clarinda Street in 1968, and shared the premises with another business until Jim decided to occupy this whole building. In 1976, the property was modernised and renovated. It operated from this location for well over 38 years until the last move to the current, and now final, home in Saleyards Road. It was here that John and Karen bought a vacant lot and constructed the current building, with John as project manager. "We bought the block of land and then built this current 1400 sqm building," said John. "Our shop in town was a bit of a rabbit warren across a few levels, so it was great to have a big showroom to be proud of." John and his brother Peter took over the reins of the family business during the 90's with Peter only leaving the business six years ago, which left John and Karen at the helm. The trio were instrumental in building the incredible showroom over 17 years ago, with a grand opening sale launched on July 9, 2005. The modern store has been regarded as the flagship store of the Furniture One buying group, due to its impressive displays and product merchandising by the stylish, and efferverscent, Karen. Karen, who will continue to run 'Style Your Home with Karen Creith' has helped to grow the business and take it in a different direction. She in fact wrote a regular column for the Parkes Champion Post on decorating - and homes all around the shire became instantly brighter, prettier and exceptionally styled. She explained, though, that she wasn't always the gun designer and decorater people know today. "I originally came into the business as the bookeeper, replacing John's uncle," she said. "In about 2000, we went to a business meeting and they were talking about how to expanding your business, and working out what you're good at. "I worked out I was quite good at writing and decorating! "We had a house that had just been built, and it featured in a regional magazine (Style) then got into a national magazine (Home Ideas) and I ended up getting a gig of my own. "I really enjoyed that and it then took us and the business on a bit of a journey. I also got my own magazine and two books and it was just perfect for the shop. "A lot of people don't know how to decorate and can be a bit intimidated by it, so for me it was about helping customers style," said Karen. The store has employed many people over the years and was lucky enough to call some family members integral parts of the team over the years as well. From Jim's mother, Maggie, being the original bookkeeper to eventually handing that role over to her other son, John, through to Leigh Somers working in Admin and eventually Jim's two sons, John and Peter taking the helm. John explained his father almost fell into opening the business - much like he did later on. "Dad was a Parkes boy. He went to Sydney and met Mum, and had been working in Mark Foys (a department store)," he said when reminiscing about his late father. "He and Mum then came back to Parkes and he got a job selling furniture. "Eventually one of his mates said you should go out on your own, so he did - and that's how it started. "I had been carpet laying, but it was starting to get too much so I came back to the business. "It sort of evolved from there and I got a bit of a business sense about me and wanted to make a few changes and grow the business, which we've done," said John. Lots of employees from the store have remained as dear family friends, while many young nephews have spent time in the delivery truck during school holidays over the years as well. John and Karen's children have played many roles as they grew up during this period. From childhood radio stars doing the ads for Furniture One for the fee of a lunchtime treat of KFC, through to Jack (the current Spacemen captain-coach) even featuring on TV commercials - the connection to family is strong throughout. You get the sense much of the sudden free time will be spent watching Jack lead his Spacemen to a 2022 premiership (fingers crossed!), but for now, the pair are keen to enjoy one last sale and reflect on the amazing journey this business has had. "We have been blessed to have had the opportunity to have such a long-lasting and positive relationship with the community, and have developed such special relationships with many of our customers - who now are considered more as friends," said the pair. Be sure to get yourself down to the shop, grab yourself a bargain and reminisce about your memories of the business. Enjoy retirement Creiths, you've earned it! Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. 