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Women's title just out of reach

<p>Despite the women falling short 2-1 in their grand final against Lithgow Panthers, they never gave up. To be there was a feat in itself for the side. PHOTO: Parkes United</p>\\n
<p>Despite the women falling short 2-1 in their grand final against Lithgow Panthers, they never gave up. To be there was a feat in itself for the side. PHOTO: Parkes United</p>\\n

Despite the women falling short 2-1 in their grand final against Lithgow Panthers, they never gave up. To be there was a feat in itself for the side. PHOTO: Parkes United

The Parkes United women's team fall agonisingly short in their Central West Premier League grand final against Lithgow
Christine Little
September 10, 2026 • 05:51
Updated, September 10, 2026 • 06:43

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