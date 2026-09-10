Women's title just out of reach

Women's coach Matt Searl said his team were feeling deflated after the narrow 2-1 loss in the grand final against five-time reigning premiers Lithgow Panthers, adding it had been a long journey to reach that stage of the competition. "It just simply wasn't our day," he said. "It was a great fight, they tried their hardest and I'm proud of their efforts. "It's your day or it's not, and unfortunately it wasn't our day... That's the nature of the beast with grand finals." Searl praised the women's attack, saying they penetrated Lithgow's circle a lot in the back end of the game. "A lot of the play was down our attacking end which was good," he said. "Our defence was good though as well, solid. "Our structural play I thought was better than theirs. But apart from that we just didn't take our chances I guess." Andrea Finn scored the only goal for Parkes, with Tamika Potter earning the players player of the grand final. For most of the players it was their first grand final, and while the nerves might have snuck in for some of them, they did well to manage it. They've walked away, treating it as a valuable learning experience. "We'll get a lot out of that. The younger ones will, moving on to next year," Searl said. "Parkes has never won a grand final," he added, speaking of the women's Central West league that all began in 1998. "It's the third year making the grand final for the girls, so to get there itself is a feat for Parkes." Searl wanted to thank all the players, their families, fans and all the sponsors for the support Parkes United received this season. "It was a great turnout [at the grand final], a lot of supporters which was great," he said. "It was massive." READ MORE: United go back-to-back in another perfect run