Seven local sporting groups and seven young sporting stars have been named the successful recipients of the latest round of the Evolution Mining Sporting Grants and Rising Star Awards which supports grassroots sport, participation and facility development across the Parkes Shire.

This round of funding has supported a diverse range of projects, including facility upgrades, equipment purchases and inclusive participation initiatives.

Successful recipients of the latest sports grants include:

Parkes Golf Club: $6940 to purchase a new greens roller to maintain the course at competition standard.

Parkes School of Dance: $6940 to install a high-quality sprung dance floor to provide a safer and more suitable training surface.

Parkes Dragon Boat Club: $4100 to purchase additional paddles to support growth and community “come and try” days.

Parkes and District Amateur Soccer Association: $3820 to install new soccer goal posts at Harrison Park that meet FIFA and Australian Standards.

Parkes Bowling and Sports Club: $3000 to establish and run a Junior and School Lawn Bowls Program.

Currajong Disability Services: $3000 to deliver a SuperTag Gala Day promoting inclusive participation in mainstream sport.

Holy Family School Parents and Friends Association: $2200 to purchase high jump equipment that meets current safety standards.

Rising stars Mason Wild, Daisy Rice, Emrys Cassidy, Reed Wild and Henry Kross with Cam Moore (Evolution Mining’s Manager Mining, Technical Services and Discovery), Mayor Neil Westcott and Cr Louise O’Leary.

The latest Rising Star Award recipients were recognised for their sporting achievements and commitment to their chosen disciplines.

Rising stars included Marcus Skinner (swimming), Daisy Rice (hockey) and Henry Kross (squash) who were award $1000 each, and Mason and Reed Wild (dirt track racing) and Emrys and Arlo Cassidy (athletics) who were awarded $500 each.

The Rising Star Grant Program provides financial assistance to individual sportspeople from the Parkes Shire, particularly juniors, who demonstrate potential and require support to further develop their sporting careers.

At the end of the year, all Rising Star recipients will automatically be entered into the Parkes Shire Australia Day Sports Awards, where one recipient will be awarded the perpetual Ron Harrison OAM Rising Star Award.

The partnership between Council and Northparkes Operations reflects a shared commitment to recognising the important role sport plays in sustaining a healthy, active and connected community.

Under a new three-year agreement, Northparkes Operations and Parkes Shire Council will provide a combined total of $210,000 to support sporting projects and individual athletes throughout the Shire.

Administered by the Parkes Sports Council, the grants aim to increase participation opportunities in sport and recreation while improving sporting infrastructure across the region.

Parkes Shire Councillor Louise O’Leary said the program continues to deliver meaningful outcomes for local sporting organisations and athletes.

“Parkes Shire has a proud sporting culture and these grants help ensure our clubs, organisations and young athletes have the support they need to grow, develop and thrive,” Cr O’Leary said.

“We are fortunate to have a strong partnership with Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations, whose ongoing investment in community sport is helping create opportunities for people of all ages and abilities.”

Northparkes Operations Manager Mining, Technical Services and Discovery, Cameron Moore said supporting community sport remains an important part of the company’s commitment to the region.

“Having moved to the area just over 12 months ago, I am blown away at the wide offering of sports available in the Parkes Shire, many of which my children are now involved in,” Cameron said.

“It’s a real testament to this community, and Northparkes are proud to support this initiative, which improves the liveability of the region.”