United go back-to-back in another perfect run

Parkes United men have done it again, securing back-to-back premierships in the Central West Premier League Hockey competition. The final whistle never sounded sweeter as Parkes celebrated a 3-0 victory over the Lithgow Workies Storm at Lithgow on Saturday. And sealing another perfect run for a second consecutive season. It was United's double shot at premiership glory as the Parkes women's team joined the men in their respective grand final, also against Lithgow. But the women certainly had their work cut out for them as they took on the four-time, now fifth consecutive, Central West champions on their own turf. And only a single goal was the difference in the 2-1 result - not bad for a side who couldn't field a team in the competition two years ago. The Parkes men were up 1-nil at half time, captain Jack Elliott confirming Lithgow kept the pressure on them in what was at times a scrappy and physical grand final. The remaining two goals came for Parkes in the second half. "It was a bit more of a gritty fight than we thought," Elliott said. "So the guys had to really dig-in and just keep working for the whole 60 minutes. "Seeing the young guys step up and play really well to help us get there was really pleasing. "Back-to-back is awesome." A result though, Elliott added, that might not have been believed a few years ago. "If you had said to this group of guys five or so years ago that this is what would happen, they would have probably laughed at you," he said. "There's a lot of guys in and around this squad, they were getting beat seven, eight, 10-nil when they were all really young... and they've just kept working and working. "We put a really good squad back together with a little bit of age, some guys in their mid 20s and some young guys, and it's paid off in dividends for Parkes Hockey and blokes like Ian Westcott and Glenn Johnstone, and all those guys who have put all the work in for a long time." Parkes United return to their sponsor the Parkes Services Club on Saturday evening, Declan Daley proudly holding the trophy high. Archie Daley was voted United's players player for the grand final after a really strong performance but Elliott said the recognition could have gone to any one of the boys such was the quality of the Parkes outfit. "Archie deserved it, he played really well," Elliott said. "He just really sold it for us in the back - made a lot of big tackles, got us out of trouble lots of times and helped put us on the front foot when we were under pressure at the back." For now United will farewell two of its strong players in Tom Searl and Sam Westcott who both plan to move to Newcastle by the end of the year. Elliott said they both had good games on Saturday, a fitting finish for the pair who've been part of Parkes Hockey their who lives. "Tom Searl's moving away... It might be his last game for us, he might move back, we don't know - but his last game he had a really good game," he said. "Sam Westcott's the same... he had a really good game, put us on the score sheet to put us up and give us another goal to put the pressure back on Lithgow. "So both those guys, it could be their last game for Parkes - they might come home one day, we don't know that, but for now it's their last game with us and they really did well." Elliott hopes to build on all the effort those before them have put into the competition and maybe make it three in a row. He said he'd really like to make "something special of it". "Because we all start again next year on the same points, so we go to work for next year," Elliott said. While it's been a rollercoaster season for the women who started solid, had a lull through the middle with players out injured and came home strong to make the grand final, Elliott said they've had an unreal year. "They've just done so well to get there," he said. "They've got a good group at the moment too, with some older people in the squad, people in their mid-20s and then some younger kids as well. "So we're in a really good spot across the board." READ MORE: Women's title just out of reach