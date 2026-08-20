Parkes United men are back-to-back minor premiers in the 2026 Central West Premier League competition.

As history continues to be written with the reigning premiers, it’s their first ever back-to-back minor premiership after they dominated Bathurst Souths in the final game of the regular season with a 7-2 win at Orange on Saturday, and in what has been another incredible year on the pitch.

Twelve games, 55 goals for, nine against and undefeated.

“How good are those stats?!" The club said as it announced the news.

"That’s a season to be proud of."

Will they lift the trophy once again? Either way the club and supporters can’t wait to watch them in action in the finals which begin this Saturday.

Players Player on Saturday went to Will Rix.

Parkes men are hosting a home semi against the Lithgow Workies.

The Parkes United women came away with a fantastic 4–1 win over Bathurst City on Saturday on home turf, cementing their third-place position.

"A great result heading into finals and a real confidence boost for the team," the club said.

Ellie Parker was the day's Players’ Player, putting on an outstanding performance at both ends of the field.

"Her effort, determination and impact in both attack and defence were exceptional," the club said.

The women too are hosting a home semi against Orange United on Saturday.

The grand finals are set down for Saturday 5 September.