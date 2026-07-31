Spoiled with twice the action, Parkes hockey fans get to witness a second double header at home again this weekend as our United men's and women's teams return to the Parkes Hockey Complex.

The women will host Orange United, while the men get an extra game, playing a deferred match from round 3 against Bathurst St Pats.

It's been another spectacular season for our United men, who continue to build on their historic year in 2025, during which they were undefeated minor premiers, and hosted the major semi and home grand final, all for the first time, and all leading to a premiership.

The men remain a force to be reckoned with in the Central West Premier League, still undefeated after 10 games.

And they continue to retain the Home Cup, which is held by a team that remains undefeated on home turf.

With just six goals scored against them so far this season, and 42 goals to their name, Parkes is leaps and bounds ahead of the other four teams on the competition ladder sitting on 40 points.

St Pats, who United play this Saturday, is 18 points behind in second position on 22 points.

The Parkes men have left teams scoreless for half of their matches, including during last week's double header against Lithgow.

Will Rix was named Players Player after an incredible game, helping the side to a 4-0 win.

Sam Westcott in action for the undefeated Parkes United men's side who continue to make history. Parkes United double header Andrea Finn, goalkeeper Elly Thornberry, Wendy Rix, Tamika Potter and Meg Searl defending a short corner on Saturday. Ellie Parker against Lithgow. Parkes United double header Alyssa Miller against Lithgow. Captain Meg Searl. Ellie Parker. Jason Wright in Parkes' 4-1 win over Dubbo Lions in round 2. Pete Amor in Parkes' 4-1 win over Dubbo Lions in round 2. Parkes United double header Chloe Carty pushes out on a short corner during Saturday's match at home against the Lithgow Panthers. Ally Cook (left) and Addison Summerhayes (right) against Lithgow.

Our United women are on five wins and five losses, and sitting fourth on the competition ladder, 16 points behind leaders St Pats who are on 36.

While the result didn’t fall Parkes' way on Saturday for the women, with a 1-2 loss against the Lithgow Panthers, captain Meg Searl was a constant threat every time she got her hands on the ball.

It earnt her this week's Players Player.

Facing a well-disciplined Panthers outfit, the girls came out firing, taking an early lead and showing plenty of determination.

"Although we couldn’t hold onto it, the effort and commitment never wavered," Parkes Hockey said in a post on its Facebook page.

"It was fantastic to finally have a full squad available, and the resilience shown by the team was outstanding.

"Even when reduced to just eight players on the field, the girls dug deep, stayed strong, and fought until the final whistle."

The competition's semi finals are locked-in for Saturday 22 August for both the men and women, with finals taking place on Saturday 29 August and the grand final on Saturday 5 September.

Head down to the Parkes Hockey Complex on Saturday from 12pm to cheer on our guys and girls in another thrilling double header.