Parkes Hockey's representative Under 14 Boys Team has returned home from the NSW U14s Hockey Championships that were held in Taree this month.

The team consisted of Beau Chittick, Charlie Chittick, Spencer Douglass, Rhyan Gibson, Edison Hawken, George Hendry, Cameron Hunter, Charlie Rix, Nate Sharwood, Jacob Swindle, Rafa Thompson, Thomas Wilkinson, George Yelland and Sam Yelland; supported by coach Dane Hendry and manager Dooley Thompson.

The boys' families all travelled to Taree as well to support them throughout the three-day carnival.

The Parkes team played in Division 2 with great enthusiasm and stamina.

They were excellent representatives for Parkes Hockey, playing their best with great team spirit and grit, bringing together their months of training and dedication to shine on the field.

Their first game was against Port Macquarie, where they secured a 2-1 win.

Their next challenge was Far North Coast where they went down 1-2.

The boys were pleased to start day 2 early with a fantastic 2-0 victory against a strong Orange team.

Their winning streak continued with a 2-1 win against Sydney South, before pulling together everything they could muster in the final game for the day, but just couldn't land a goal against a tight Wagga Wagga side, going down 0-2.

They entered the finals feeling confident but were outclassed by a slick Canberra 2 side, going down 0-2.

The team learned a lot from this next-level exposure and many of the players will continue in this age division, providing them with great experience to take into next year's championships.