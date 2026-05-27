Saturday’s Results

Saturday was another of our special offerings for the year in the Billabong Creek Format 3 person Classic.

An event where all players participate to the max but depending which drive is chosen either 1,2 or 3 scores count.

An enjoyable format on a great day for golf and Cooper’s Boys were the sponsors.

The Boys keep the memory of Cooper Thomson alive and thriving in the club with his brother Ben and father Troy and their associates putting up great prizes for the day.

There were 73 players up for the event on a course that has responded magnificently to the recent rain.

The early golfers, although hampered by a little dew on the grass, managed to set the pace with Phill Smith, now fully recovered from his Vegas trip, Rob Rea and Nick Strudwick hauling in 86 points.

Phill is in great form currently and with Rob playing his usual steady low 80’s game it just needed Nick to fire up.

Nick has been putting a lot of practice in over recent months and is back near his best and indeed he did fire on Saturday.

It took their best golf to stay in front of the chasers led by the dynamic team of 2 Rooster lovers in Richard Hutchison and Andrew Huntly paired up with a player very familiar to the podium stairs in Scott Winter.

Chunno only makes an occasional visit to the course, so when the players see him, they know it’s trophy hunting time again.

Teamed with Rooster tragic Hutcho they would have waxed lyrical re Teddy’s elevation to the Blues side again and allowed Scott to concentrate on his short game where all the important points come from.

With a tidy 85 they fell a single point from the leaders but more importantly a point better than the 3rd placed team of Pennants boys in Justin Middleton, Dylan Hood and Mick Riley, who are still firing months after the pennant season finished.

These boys finished 2 clear of the chasing pack led by Myles Smith, back on the fairways again, Peter Amor and Andrew Bourke – the bruise brothers, both squeezing in a game between hockey commitments.

They were 2 better than the best of the ‘Coops’ boy’s teams on the day in David Stevenson, Robert Cheney and Brendan Simpson.

There was a lot to like from their round but we never got to hear much past story of the drive from Chenes on the 15th that left him with an eagle putt – yep, he never got it, but the noise level would have suggested otherwise.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite Tyrepower 1st Andrew Huntly at 740cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Mick Bond at 220cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Blake Parker at 26cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Barry Whitaker at 199cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Peter Amor at 464cm.

The Money Hole was won by Mick Bond at 220cm.

This weekend is the June Telescope Tyres and Hankook Masters Monthly Medal - with Parkes Courier Services the day sponsor.

It is also the 4th round of the BDC Scratch Shootout.