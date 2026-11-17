Toby Morgan from Trundle has joined emerging para athletes from across Australia at the inaugural Libby Kosmala Para Futures Cup at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra. The event that took place in October is named in honour of Paralympic shooting great Libby Kosmala OAM, who represented Australia at 12 Paralympic Games, winning 13 medals including nine gold. The competition brought together 70 athletes aged 13 to 32, who were divided into four teams: NSW/ACT, Queensland/Northern Territory, Victoria/Tasmania, and South Australia/Western Australia. Toby said the four-day cup was amazing and provided a lot of experiences, memories and learning opportunities. "We were basically given the experience of competing as a Paralympian," he said. "We not only competed in sporting events, we also had Q and A sessions with Paralympians, a media management workshop and talks about qualifying for the Paralympics. "There was a lot of great information and encouragement for us to aim towards representing Australia in the 2032 Brisbane Paralympics." Along with the competitive side, Toby said he enjoyed meeting three other athletes on the team who also have Spina Bifida. "I have never had the opportunity to compete and spend time with other athletes or even people generally with the same disability as me." LEFT: While competing, Toby met with Libby and Stan Kosmala. RIGHT: Toby received his shirt from Australian Paralympian Sarah Walsh. Toby competed in Paralifting, basketball, table tennis, athletics and boccia over the four days. The NSW/ACT team claimed gold in boccia. The overall winner of the Para Futures Cup was Western Australia/South Australia. Toby said it was great fun being part of a team and having so much support from fellow athletes. "It was still very competitive, but there was less pressure as an individual and more time spent encouraging each other," he said. "We were cheering everyone on. It was great seeing athletes with different abilities doing so well." As part of this team support, they all had a buddy to look out for during competition which encouraged further connections. "I loved being a buddy for someone with a different disability and being able to help him when I could," Toby said. The NSW/ACT team's support managed to shine through the competition, earning them the Win Well Cup, which they jointly shared with the Queensland/NT team. The Win Well Cup was a peer-voted award recognising the way athletes competed, supported their teammates and contributed across the weekend. While connecting with other athletes was a big part of the competition, Toby said a major benefit was being identified as having a talent in a particular sport and being able to try-out new sports. "Especially for athletes like me who live in rural areas, where we don’t have the same opportunities as those living in Sydney," he said. "Learning all about what it takes to be a Paralympian and the work you have to put in and the rewards." Toby now has his sights set on the next zone and regional athletics championships, which will be followed by the ACT championships in February, state championships in March and the Australian Junior Athletics Championships in Brisbane in April. "I’ve already qualified for three events at nationals and hoping to qualify for a couple more," he said.