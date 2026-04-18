Three of our Trundle athletics stars qualified for the Australian Junior Athletics Championships after an impressive time at the NSW Athletics Junior Championships.

Aphellia Robson (13 years) and Vashti Williams (15 years) qualified in javelin and Toby Morgan (T/F43 Para 13–14 years) qualified in javelin, long jump, 100m, 200m, 400m and 1500m.

All three athletes are trained by Trundle's Ian Leonard in javelin.

Aphellia had an impressive third place finish at the state titles which qualified her for the Australian Championships in javelin throwing a PB of 31.82m.

The Trundle girl also competed in discus placing 17th with a throw of 26.04m.

Vashti placed sixth in javelin at state throwing an impressive 33.09m.

She also placed eighth in hammer throw (19.90m), 19th in discus (25m) and 20th in shot put (8.98m).

Left: Emrys Cassidy and Arlo Cassidy competed at the NSW Little Athletics Championships. Right: Huxley Guess placed third in 100m and 800m. Left: Toby Morgan placed first in javelin and now holds a new record. Right: Aphellia Robson placed third in javelin and qualified for the Australian Junior Athletics Championships. Left: Cohen McGregor competed in high jump. Right: Abbey Lovell competed in long jump and hurdles. Left: Archie Higgins and Toby Morgan at the NSW Athletics Junior Championships. Right: Harlen Corney set a new PB in javelin.

Toby also had fantastic results topping the javelin competition and claiming gold with a throw of 29.21m.

This not only secured him a gold medal, he broke the NSW Junior Championships record across all para classifications by 8m too and his own F43 national record by 4m.

This result has made Toby one to watch in the upcoming Australian Championships in Brisbane from 14 to 20 April.

Toby also placed second in the 1500m, fifth in 800m, eight in 400m, ninth in 200m and 11th in 100m.

Parkes athletes also contested the state championships recording some impressive results and new PB's.

Emily Wild (13 years) placed fourth in high jump with a 1.53m jump matching her current PB.

Harlen Corney (13 years) managed a PB in javelin throwing 31.94m placing him fifth and Archie Higgins (15 years) also recorded a PB in high jump with a jump of 1.70m placing him 10th in the state for his age.

Ryker Moore (15 years) came 19th in 400m prelims and 16th in 200m prelims, and Ellijah Turner (16 years) ended his state championships 24th in long jump with a distance of 4.79m.

The NSW Little Athletics Championships has also been held with our youngest athletes competing against the best in NSW.

Huxley Guess (para 9-10 years) recorded PB's in all of his events and placed on the podium in three.

His best result over the weekend was second in long jump at 2.17m, picking up two bronze medals as well, in 100m and the 800m, and placed fourth in the 400m event.

Emrys Cassidy (10 years) placed ninth in the 800m, and Arlo Cassidy (12 years) placed 13th in 200m and 23rd in triple jump with a jump of 8.85m.

Nate Calabro (12 years) came 15th in 400m and 800m, and 20th in 1500m, and Cohen McGregor (12 years) placed 16th in high jump matching his PB of 1.30.

Abbey Lovell (10 years) also contested the state championships placing 21st in long jump with a 3.49m jump and 24th in 60m hurdles.

Parkes Little Athletics said all athletes represented Parkes with pride, determination and sportsmanship and should all be incredibly proud of themselves.

Parkes was also represented on the sidelines with our very own Kim Robinson officiating the championships.