Parkes under 18 hockey players have returned from the NSW State Championships with a bronze medal, a whole lot of selections in state performance squads and some no longer considered a junior rep.

Both the town's male and female under 18 teams headed to Sydney for the titles from 22-24 May, the boys kicking off their campaign in Kurnell and the girls in Moorebank.

According to reports from Parkes Junior Hockey, the boys gave it absolutely everything all tournament, showing huge energy, determination, and grit in an incredibly competitive Division 1 competition.

"Through pouring rain for almost the entire weekend, they never stopped fighting," the club shared on social media.

After a flying start with three strong wins, the boys finished the Saturday of the championships sitting second in their pool following a tough loss to Tamworth in a razor-close division.

That result set-up a massive semi final clash against Newcastle, the top team from the other pool.

"The semi was an absolute nail-biter, with the boys fighting hard right until the final whistle," Parkes Junior Hockey said.

A 2-2 draw unfortunately wasn’t enough to send the side through to the grand final, finishing the tournament in third place overall.

"To show just how strong this division was, Newcastle went on to defeat Tamworth in the grand final," the club said.

"A huge congratulations to all the boys on an outstanding tournament and the way you represented Parkes.

"And a massive thank you to coach Jack Elliott and manager Westy for all the time, effort, and support you put into the team throughout the weekend."

The Parkes Under 18 Girls Hockey Team finished 10th overall at the NSW State Championships.

In the girls championships, Parkes showed plenty of determination all weekend, finishing the Saturday with two wins, one draw, and two tough losses in a competitive Division 2 competition.

After finishing fourth in their pool, the girls faced Metro South West in their final game, going down in a super close 1-0 battle to finish 10th overall.

"Off the field, the girls made plenty of memories too, with a fun onesie dress-up dinner," the club said.

"A huge congratulations to all the girls on a great weekend and the way you represented Parkes.

"And a massive thank you to coach Jess Elliott and manager Renee Summerhayes for all the time, effort, and support you gave the team throughout the tournament."

Eight players - six boys and two girls - were selected in the NSW Pathways and Performance Squad at the state championships.

"This is an incredible achievement and a reflection of all the hard work, commitment and talent these players continue to show both on and off the field," the club said.

The boys selected were Thomas Coombe, Sam Westcott, Finlay Quince, Tom Rix, PJ McPherson and Leo Allan, and the girls selected were Olivia Chambers and Sienna Collins.

The end of the state championships also marked the end of an era for several of these junior hockey players in Parkes, but the start of an exciting future.

The tournament officially marked the end of junior representative hockey for nine Parkes kids.

"We would like to thank our graduating juniors for their years of dedication, commitment and pride in the black and white," the club said.

"Whether it was trainings, road trips, tough games, or unforgettable wins, each of you have left your mark on Parkes Junior Hockey."

Congratulations to graduating representative players moving into seniors: Lily Collins, Aleisha Yeo, Connie Witherow, Juliette Mills, Jett Johnstone, Henry Rice, Archie Daley, Sam Quince and Nick McPherson.