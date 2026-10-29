Spring croquet tournament continues to be a hit

CROQUET Parkes Croquet Club held its annual spring tournament fun day on 8 September with players travelling from Bathurst, Blue Mountains, Cowra and Orange to play alongside our local players. Twenty four players took to the croquet court at the Parkes Tennis Courts facing Bushman Street for some friendly games. The tournament involved eight rounds of 25 minute games or the first pair to score four hoops. Jenny Walker, Elaine Hall and Chris Palazzi from Cowra attended their second spring tournament in Parkes. Anne Weale, Dave Jamieson, Maria Banks, Chris Weale, Julie Hoogenboom, Len Banks and Edward Hoogenboom travelled from Orange. There were also some fun novelty croquet games and a raffle. Now in its four year, Parkes Croquet Club president Beth Thomas said the tournament is growing, featuring a few more players than last year. "It was a brilliant day, we had glorious weather and everyone had so much fun," she said. "It's not very serious, it's an opportunity to get together with other clubs." Nola McGettigan, Theresa Birrel and Jan Vaughan came from the Blue Mountains for the day. LEFT: John Colebatch from Bathurst came for his second tournament and brought first-timer Norm Clarke with him. RIGHT: Julie Hoogenboom from Orange in action. The club would like to thank Bryce at Liquorland for supplying wines for the raffles and winners of the activities. Three Parkes players came away with prizes on the day. Greg Cox came second in the tournament, while Bill Thomas and Graeme Hunter each won a novelty event. Parkes player Helen McQuie won the raffle. Greg Cox from Parkes placed second in this year's tournament. Here he is taking a shot as Julie Hoogenboom from Orange watches on. Jenny Walker from Cowra in action. Beth Thomas from Parkes and John Colebatch from Bathurst teamed-up and celebrated their winning shot 4-1 during one of the eight rounds. The Parkes Croquet Club is now into its sixth year and always welcomes new members. They play their regular games on Saturdays at 9am and provide the equipment and morning tea. "We have more than 20 members now," Beth said. "We usually have 14-16 who come and play on a Saturday." And every second Tuesday, players from Currajong Disability Services play on the courts thanks to a special initiative through the club and Currajong. Parkes Rotary Club has made it possible for this program to continue (a story on this will appear in next week's paper). "We welcome any new players who would like to try their hand at playing croquet," Beth said. Norm Clarke from Bathurst played in his first Parkes spring croquet tournament. Len Banks from Orange takes aim with his shot. The spring tournament attracted 24 players from Parkes, Bathurst, Blue Mountains, Cowra and Orange. Bill Thomas from Parkes. Irene Trueber from Parkes takes a shot at a hoop. Chris Weale from Orange sends his opponent's ball packing so he could line-up his ball in front of the hoop.