Social media
Home page>Sport>Spring croquet tournamen...
Sport

Spring croquet tournament continues to be a hit

<p>Parkes Croquet Club players who competed in the spring tournament - Helen McQuie, Susan Ball, Irene Trueber, Kaye Henderson, Graeme Hunter, Evelyn Shallvey, Joan Paul, Greg Cox, Suzie McNamara and Sherree Rosser; front, Beth and Bill Thomas. PHOTOS: Christine Little</p>\\n
<p>Parkes Croquet Club players who competed in the spring tournament - Helen McQuie, Susan Ball, Irene Trueber, Kaye Henderson, Graeme Hunter, Evelyn Shallvey, Joan Paul, Greg Cox, Suzie McNamara and Sherree Rosser; front, Beth and Bill Thomas. PHOTOS: Christine Little</p>\\n

Parkes Croquet Club players who competed in the spring tournament - Helen McQuie, Susan Ball, Irene Trueber, Kaye Henderson, Graeme Hunter, Evelyn Shallvey, Joan Paul, Greg Cox, Suzie McNamara and Sherree Rosser; front, Beth and Bill Thomas. PHOTOS: Christine Little

Parkes Croquet Club's annual spring tournament last month featured 24 players for some social fun
Christine Little
October 29, 2026 • 11:48

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES