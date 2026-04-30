Soccer in Parkes starts this Saturday, 2 May at Harrison Park Complex.

Competitive teams in the under 12s, open juniors and ladies will begin their competition with round 1, while the non-competitive teams in the under 6s, 8s and 10s will attend a muster day.

Junior players are encouraged to attend 30 minutes prior to their game so they can meet their coach, teammates and collect their jersey.

There are seven open junior teams who will kick-off at 12pm and play 11 v 11.

Every third week one game will be played in Forbes at 11am.

There are five under 12s teams with kick-off at 1.30pm and play 9 v 9.

And there are five open ladies teams with kick-off at 1.30pm.

This means that one team from each of the competitive ages will have a bye.

The muster day for the under 6s, 8s and 10s will involve:

• Announcement of players in each team.

• Organisation of coaches and managers for each team.

• Collection of playing kits, along with a ball for each player.

• Ability to purchase Parkes socks at $15 a pair (cash or card accepted).

• Purchase from the canteen and meet our new canteen manager.

Please arrive 10 minutes before your allocated time: Under 6 (5-6 yo) at 11.30am, Under 8 (7–8 yo) at 12.45pm and Under 10 (9-10 yo) at 1.15pm.

Once teams have been allocated, we encourage non-competitive ages to hang around with your team and have a kick or a brief training session.

We’re committed to making sure every child has the opportunity to play and be involved with Parkes Soccer.

We have introduced a MiniRoos program available for children turning 4 in 2026, as well as those eligible for the Under 6 age division who may benefit from a more introductory format.

Sessions are currently planned for Saturdays from 11am–11.30am.

Each session will include around 20 minutes of basic skills and drills, followed by a 15-minute small-sided game.

Shirts have been organised, and each child will also receive their own ball.

Registrations are still open, and the link is available on our Facebook page and website (Parkes Soccer).

If you’re happy to lend a hand or have any questions, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

A meeting will be held at 11am. This will be a great opportunity to introduce participants and connect with parents who are willing to assist with coordinating sessions each week.

Canteen operations and volunteering

Our canteen will be open during the season, providing an opportunity for players, families, and supporters to purchase hot food, drinks and snacks.

To ensure the canteen runs smoothly, a weekly roster will be posted on our Facebook page and website.

We kindly request that each parent/carer volunteers 30 minutes per child, per season, to help serve customers in the canteen.

Your assistance is essential in maintaining this valuable service for our club.

If you are unable to complete your allocated shift, please make arrangements to swap with another parent to ensure all rostered times are covered.

Finally, come and say hi to our new coffee van Brewed Shot who will be at Harrison Park from 10.30am until about 2pm.

Please support them as they will be sponsoring our Best and Fairest weekly winners for open juniors and U12s.

We’re looking forward to a fantastic season ahead, filled with fun, learning, and community spirit.

Thanks to everyone for your ongoing support and involvement - your participation makes Parkes Soccer a welcoming club for all.

See you at Harrison Park Complex.