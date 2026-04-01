Lachlan Amateur Soccer premiers the Parkes Raptors have received generous support from a local business so they can keep kicking goals.

The Parkes Leagues Club presented a $2500 donation to the Parkes Raptors Soccer Association to assist with the continued growth and development of the club.

“The Parkes Leagues Club is proud to continue supporting our local sporting organisations and the important role they play in our community,” the leagues club shared on social media.

“Supporting local sport helps provide opportunities for players of all ages and keeps our community active and connected.

“We wish the Raptors a fantastic season ahead and look forward to seeing the club continue to grow.”

The 2026 Lachlan Amateur Soccer competition involves teams from Parkes, Forbes and Grenfell and is expected to kick-off in early May.