The Western Premier League season is here and the Parkes Cobras are ready to make an impact.

The season kicks off this Saturday, 11 April when the Cobras host Macquarie United at Woodward Park.

The round 1 clash is the first of four home games in a row to start Parkes’ 2026 campaign, before the side hits the road for five consecutive away games in rounds 5-9.

The Cobras are back at home on 27 June for round 10.

There are 15 rounds of the regular season involving six teams: Parkes Cobras FC, Macquarie United FC, Bathurst 75 FC, Dubbo FC Bulls, Panorama FC and Orange Waratahs.