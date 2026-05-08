What a start it's been to the 2026 season for the Parkes and District Amateur Soccer Association.

With more than 450 junior players and five open ladies teams, the committee would like to thank everyone for attending their first day of the season on Saturday.

New canteen manager Bec did an amazing job and the club appreciates all the volunteers who helped throughout the day.

If you missed out, teams for U6, U8 and U10 will be posted on the club's website in the coming days.

Players who couldn't attend, can meet with their coaches this Saturday.

Congratulations to the following players who were voted Best and Fairest for round 1 by the referee, sponsored by Brewed Shot.

U12s: Koen Harry (Thunder) and Aj van Wyk (Victory).

Open juniors: Charli Messiter (Rovers), Marcus Hughes (Stallions) and Hudson Field (Spurs).

Visit the clubhouse on Saturday for your voucher.

Results for competitive teams in round 1 are:

Open juniors

Rangers 7 def Fury 0.

Rovers 4 def Wolves 2.

Stallions 3 def Spartans 1.

Forbes Cubs bye.

Under 12s

Thunder 8 def Magic 0.

Victory 3 def Knights 2.

Strikers bye.

Open ladies

Leagues Club Raptors 1 def Parkes Taipans 0.

Coachman Cougars 5 def Railway Jillaroos 0.

Cambridge Hotel Redbacks bye.

Draws can be found on the club's website (search Parkes Soccer). A link is also available on Parkes Soccer's Facebook page.

U16 Girls Lachlan United rep side also played two games in Bathurst to start the 2026 season.

Lachlan United representative teams also travelled to Bathurst for the first games of the season in the Western Youth League.

Results are:

U12B - played 1 game, loss.

U14B - played 1 game, loss.

U16G - played 2 games, both losses.

U16B - played 2 games, won both.

Our next game is in Lithgow this Sunday.

U14 Boys Lachlan United rep side in Bathurst on the weekend.

A great opportunity is coming to Parkes with two coaching courses in May.

Mini-Roo's Certificate: This course is aimed at volunteer parents and coaches working with novice players or players aged approximately up to 10 years old. Takes place on Saturday, 23 May from 9.30am-11am at Harrison Park on Eugowra Road and is free.

Foundation Of Football: This course is aimed at volunteer parents and coaches working with beginner players to competent level players of varying age groups. Takes place on Tuesdays, 19 May and 26 May 5pm-8.30pm at Harrison Park on Eugowra Road and costs $100 at time of registration.

Visit Parkes Soccer's Facebook page or website for more details on how to register.