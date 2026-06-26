The Parkes Spacemen rugby league community celebrated all its superstar women on Sunday as the town hosted the Orange Hawks in round 9 at Pioneer Oval

The Spacecats were looking a little more powerful than usual, and they showed it too, as they sported Wonder Woman themed jerseys as part of their ladies day.

Fans were treated to another set of home games across four grades, the Cats harnessed a glorious 40-12 victory over Hawks, saving their day and heading straight into a fitting ladies day celebration for all the women within the club.

Players, mothers, wives, girlfriends and friends all were welcome on the Hill for drinks and nibbles, which was followed by a special jersey auction of the Wonder Woman shirts at the Coachman Hotel later on.

Their glory was one of two wins out of four for the Spacies - the Reggies claiming their first official victory on Sunday afternoon 22-8.

The side did get close in round 7 but were locked in a 20-all draw with Orange CYMS by the final whistle.

And first grade and under 18s were both just four points the difference in another close battle with the Hawks, going down 28-24 and 14-10 respectively.

Though a highlight was Ryan Cox making his first grade debut.