WOODBRIDGE CUP

The Trundle Boomers are one win away from the Woodbridge Cup men's grand final.

After enjoying a week off, they'll take on the Blayney Bears in a home qualifier this Saturday at Berryman Oval, which will also host the league tag prelim.

The Bears have edged their way into the third week of finals after downing Cargo 30-22 on Saturday.

Manildra Rhinos are now out of the premiership race too after the Cowra Magpies swooped-in to claim a 28-22 victory.

The in-form Trundle team looked unbeatable against the Rhinos a fortnight ago and are sure to start well again this weekend - but the Bears are not a side to lay down, so it should be another top contest at Berryman.

Oberon hosts the other big day of Woodbridge Cup finals on Sunday.

Meanwhile Eugowra's Geagles fly the flag for the club into the third week of Woodbridge Cup finals in league tag.

The Geagles defeated Canowindra last weekend 18-14, to take on Manildra this Saturday at Trundle.

Woodbridge Cup commentators say the Geagles are on a roll and this weekend's contest is sure to be a cracker.

Manildra have been their usual consistent selves this year but will have to be at their best if they are to beat Eugowra through to this year's decider.

In finals week 1 the Trundle Sunflowers went down in a tough match against Eugowra 34-0.

While not the way they would have liked to finish off their 2026 season, the Sunnies did make finals for a third year running this year.

The Boomers have two finalists in the Woodbridge Cup Player of the Year - congratulations and best of luck to Brad Watt and Jess Morgan.

The club's presentation night is locked-in for Friday 4 September at the Trundle Golf Club at 7pm, with a barbecue dinner provided.

Finals Week 3

Saturday 22 August

Berryman Oval, Trundle

1.40pm League tag Manildra Rhinos v Eugowra Golden Eagles

3pm First grade Trundle Boomers v Blayney Bears

Sunday 23 August

Oberon Sports Recreation Ground

11.20am Youth League Oberon Tigers v Blayney Bears

12.40pm League tag Cargo Blue Heelers v Cowra Magpies

2pm First grade Oberon Tigers v Cowra Magpies

Cowra Youth League head straight to the grand final.