It was the weekend for upsets in rugby league as lower-placed teams toppled their more fancied opponents on Sunday.

The Peak Hill Roosters stole a 20-18 win from hosts and former top-of-the-table Trundle Boomers in the Woodbridge Cup, while the Eugowra Golden Eagles thrilled home supporters with a 28-18 victory over favourites the Cowra Magpies.

Both victors sit at three wins after eight rounds, Peak Hill now in fifth position on the ladder and Eugowra in eighth.

The Roosters shared the exciting win on social media, telling those who weren't able to make the trip across to Trundle "you missed a great game".

"Our boys dug deep and got the win," they said.

Eugowra too saying Sunday was a great victory for them, and couldn't have asked for a better way to end their Old Boys Day.

The Boomers had been undefeated in the first six rounds until they met reigning premiers Oberon Tigers, who ended their unbeaten run 22-6 in round 7.

Trundle now sit at number three on the ladder after two losses and Oberon have claimed top spot with six wins, one draw and one loss.

But are only one point ahead of the Boomers.

The Magpies are seventh after four wins and four losses.

The Woodbridge Cup is holding its Indigenous round this weekend, during NAIDOC Week, with Peak Hill hosting celebrations primarily at Lindner Oval on the Saturday, a day focused on culture, respect and community.

The festivities will begin with netball at Peak Hill Central School from 11am before attention turns to the oval, where the football kicks-off from 12 noon as the Roosters take on Orange United Warriors.

There will be plenty for families to enjoy throughout the day, including cupcakes, merchandise, homemade goods, Indigenous items and activities for children.

Organisers are encouraging the community to come together to celebrate Indigenous culture and enjoy a day of sport and community spirit.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

In the Western Premiership our Parkes Spacemen Reggies were the only side to upset a strong Dubbo CYMS outfit and on their own turf on Sunday.

They fended-off the fourth-placed CYMS at Apex Oval long enough to clench a 30-28 victory, the club said they did so with pure grit and determination.

It was an out-of-this-world effort for a side who's sitting ninth on the ladder with just two wins to its name.

The Forbes Magpies and Dubbo Macquarie Raiders reserve grade clash was another head-turner, with Forbes bringing down an undefeated Macquarie after 11 rounds at Spooner Oval, 32-16.

Forbes sits at number six on the competition ladder.

Unfortunately Parkes' first grade, under 18s and the Spacecats couldn't hold Dubbo back, all experiencing losses: 28-18, 32-10 and 20-0 respectively.

The Peter McDonald and Western premierships will stage the first-ever magic round at Dubbo's Apex Oval this Saturday and Sunday for a festival of rugby league.

Modelled on the NRL concept, it will bring all 12 clubs together at one venue for a full weekend of footy, rather than the usual home-and-away format.

And it features all four grades - first grade, reserve grade, under 18s and league tag.

It's expected the event will incorporate Indigenous round celebrations.

The Spacemen first grade will meet an undefeated Mudgee Dragons in this round, with corresponding grades also squaring-off.

Those who played last weekend will rest-up with a bye on 19 July as those who had 5 July off will catch-up in their round matches.

Finals are fast approaching with week one set down for 15-16 August and the grand final locked-in for Sunday 6 September.