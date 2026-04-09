It’s a big weekend ahead for our Peak Hill Roosters who will not only host the Woodbridge Cup 7s this Saturday, but the competition’s All-Stars matches too.

The gates at Lindner Oval open from 8am.

The day will then lead into the annual Woodbridge Cup All-Stars, a new highlight on the calendar following its inaugural year last year in Cowra celebrating talent, pride for multiculturalism and Indigenous heritage, and community.

League tag kicks-off at 1.30pm, followed by first grade at 3pm.

The Peak Hill club said they’re honoured to have multiple Roosters selected to represent both the Woodbridge Cup Heritage Side and the Woodbridge Cup Indigenous Side in the All-Stars.

The players selected for the Indigenous Allstars are Blaize Fuller, Caleb Cohen, Cameron Nolan, Indi Sant, Jacinta Robinson, Jada Read, Jason Boney, Jaylan Williams, Jyi Cohen, Lara Newman, Malik McNeill, Rob Beilby, Taneisha Wilson and Torin Hando.

Taylor Fairley has been selected for the Heritage Allstars side.

“This match is more than just footy - it’s a celebration of all cultures, bringing our communities together and proudly representing culture and heritage,” the Roosters shared on Facebook when announcing the news they’ll be hosts.

The club is calling on the community to show its support for the competition and to head on over to Lindner Oval to watch some exciting football.

The 2026 Woodbridge Cup competition gets underway with a Friday night season opener between Molong and Cargo on 24 April.

All other round 1 matches take place the following weekend on 2-3 May.

Peak Hill will begin its 2026 campaign away in Canowindra on Sunday, 3 May before hosting Cowra in round 2 on Sunday, 10 May.

The Trundle Boomers are away too, heading to Orange for their first game of the season on Saturday, 2 May to face the Orange United Warriors.

They’ll host Molong on 10 May the following week.

The Eugowra Eagles host Blayney in round 1 on 3 May and travel to Cargo in round 2 on 10 May.

All teams have a rep round at Grenfell on Saturday, 16 May.

There will be a local derby between our two Parkes Shire sides in round 8 when Trundle hosts Peak Hill at Berryman Oval on Sunday, 5 July.

In other Peak Hill Roosters news, the club has announced its coaches for the 2026 season.

Jason Boney and Daniel Thornton have been named first grade coaches, while an exciting signing for the Peak Hill Bantams is new coach Mahailee Gordon.

An exciting season ahead as the Roosters announced the signing of a Lisa Fiaola Cup rep Mahailee Gordon, clubman Torin Hando welcoming her to the Roosters family.

Jason's been on the field for five years now, the 31-year-old wanting to share what he's learnt of the game as his reason for stepping up as coach this year.

Veteran clubman Daniel returns as coach, he's been with the Roosters for 13 years.

He said he chose to coach again to represent his family and community.

"As well as to honour my late grandfather who once proudly coached Peak Hill when they were part of Group XI (11) second division," the 32-year-old said in his coach profile.

Mahailee is looking forward to her first year coaching league tag.

She's been part of the club in the background for two years and said the Roosters are such a family orientated club, she wanted to be among the girls and share her knowledge.

The 19-year-old brings a lot of experience from the Peter McDonald Premiership competition, as well as from the NRL's Lisa Fiaola Cup with the South Sydney Rabbitohs Under 17s girls team.

Training for all grades takes place on Tuesday and Thursday nights at Lindner Oval in Peak Hill.