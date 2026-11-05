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Regional stars named in Rams squads

<p>Sixteen rugby league players overall from Parkes, Forbes and Red Bend have been recruited for the Western Rams.</p>\\n
<p>Sixteen rugby league players overall from Parkes, Forbes and Red Bend have been recruited for the Western Rams.</p>\\n

Sixteen rugby league players overall from Parkes, Forbes and Red Bend have been recruited for the Western Rams.

Sixteen rugby league players overall from Parkes, Forbes and Red Bend have been recruited for the Western Rams
Christine Little
November 5, 2026 • 10:00

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