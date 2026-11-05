Regional stars named in Rams squads

A strong contingent of players from Parkes, Forbes and Red Bend have earned selection in the 2027 Western Rams representative program. The Rams have unveiled its extended squads for the Andrew Johns Cup, Laurie Daley Cup and 17s Development teams following trials in September. The Andrew Johns Cup is NSW Rugby League's premier regional representative competition for under 16 boys, while the Laurie Daley Cup is contested by under 18 players. Both competitions provide a pathway into higher representative honours and elite rugby league development programs. Seven players in total from Parkes have been selected for the Rams' sides. Among those named in the Andrew Johns Cup extended squad are Ari Albert from Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League Club, and Lennox Hurford from Forbes Junior Rugby League Club. The Laurie Daley Cup extended squad includes Toutai Lavaka, Eamon Moody, Oliver Neilson and Riley Pizzi from the Parkes Spacemen; and Alby Denyer and Nate Richards from the Forbes Magpies. The Western Rams 17s Development extended squad features a healthy representation from Parkes, Forbes and Red Bend. Those named are Max McGregor and Jaid Neilsen from Parkes; Laine Jackson and Jedd Smith from Forbes; and Hugh Hope-Hodgetts, James Kelly, Sam Nicholson and Mason Payne from Red Bend. The extended squads will continue training before final teams are announced ahead of next year's representative season. The 2027 Andrew Johns Cup and Laurie Daley Cup competitions are expected to begin in late January, following the traditional NSWRL regional representative calendar. Both tournaments feature 10 regional representative teams from across the state. The 17s Development program continues to provide a crucial stepping stone for players approaching senior representative football. Following previous encouraging seasons for the Western Rams, selectors are hoping this latest crop of talent can continue the region's strong tradition in junior representative football. The Western Rams congratulated all who were selected and thanked every player who attended the trials for their effort, commitment and sportsmanship throughout the selection process. Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League Club was proud to share the announcements on social media, wishing the players the very best with their teams and said they looked forward to seeing them play.