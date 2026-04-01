The Western Rams have secured their historic three-peat in the Women’s Country Championships, holding out the Northern Rivers Titans 20-12 in the last of five deciders for Regional Representatives Grand Final Day at Port Macquarie Regional Sports Stadium.

Fielding a new-look, younger squad in 2026 under newly appointed coach Kaitlyn Mason, as reported by Tahlie Gavin from NSW Rugby League, the Rams opened their third-straight grand final with a picture-perfect pass from Player of the Match and fullback Sienna Sullivan - who took the game under her wing – to Shelly Cox to get the points rolling.

“She has been absolutely instrumental for us at fullback,” Mason told NSW Rugby League.

“I think the way she can bring the ball back with confidence and play like she knows she can week in and out; she is just so good and has no fear.”

Western Rams fullback Sienna Sullivan was named Player of the Match in the NSW Women's Country Championships, women’s rugby league pioneer Tarsha Gale presenting her the award.

The Rams side featured Parkes powerhouse Teagan Smede who scored a try and kicked a penalty goal, as well as Kirbie Mongan from Eugowra on interchange.

With the Rams unable to convert their tries except for Smede's own, the Titans were always just one step behind.

The Rams opened the scoring with a try in the corner to winger Cox.

A penalty saw them get a set of six within 30 metres of their own line.

With the Titans lost for numbers on their right-hand side, a shift to the left saw Sullivan place a perfect torpedo pass out to Cox who dived over the try-line. The Rams led 4-0.

The Titans were quick to answer back as their star half-back, Natalia Hickling, showed off her speed.

With the Rams attacking close to the line, Hickling ended their raid with an intercept that saw her run over 80 metres to score under the posts. Complimented by a successful conversion, the Titans took the two-point lead.

The Rams reclaimed their possession with a one-on-one strip and prop Sala Camaira found the try-line with a barnstorming run and eyes only for the four points. Unable to convert, the Rams led 8-6.

The Rams crossed the line for their third try shortly after, adding to their narrow lead.

A dummy pass saw halfback Teagan Smede inject herself through the line before passing off to Sullivan, who found centre Maddy O’Brien running over the line.

The Rams unable to add the extras again, were now a converted try in front at the half-time break, 12-6.

Sullivan managed to get the Rams' next four points started with a line-break downfield.

Passing out to centre Freya Bryant, who passed it back inside to Sullivan trying to avoid the Titans' last line of defence, saw the ball eventually fall into Smede's hands for a clean run to the try-line.

Converting her own try, Smede extended the Rams' lead 18-6.

The Titans were desperate for some points to pull themselves back into the game with close to 10 minutes remaining.

A penalty helped them secure some much-needed field position as the ball made its way through many sets of hands, gradually gaining more metres.

A dive from dummy-half saw the Titans secure the desired points as hooker Shakaya Williams landed over the line and next to the posts. Heron added the extras taking it to a six-point ball game, 18-12.

A high-tackle penalty was given to the Rams just 10 metres out from their try-line.

The Rams, six points in front, slotted the penalty goal, by Smede and carried out the 20-12 win to secure their third-straight premiership win in the Women’s Country Championships.

“It is pretty mad and such a surreal feeling,” Rams lock, Lilly Baker told NSW Rugby League.

“These girls this year, we did it really hard, but we got away with the win. It just feels so bloody good to get here and win it.

“Coming from the two premiership winning Rams teams I played in, obviously they’re amazing too, but bringing these young girls through and playing with them is just a whole other experience, and I am just so happy.”