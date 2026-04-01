Parkes and Trundle walked away with a win each in trial matches on Friday night at Pioneer Oval.

Giving both their senior men and league tag players another run before their seasons kick-off in just over two weeks' time, the two Parkes Shire clubs came together for some entertaining footy.

The SpaceCats worked hard to keep the Trundle Sunflowers scoreless, securing a close 6-0 win.

The men hit Jock Colley Field afterwards to bring what the club described as a very entertaining game, the Spacies falling short 24-14 to the Boomers.

The two clubs and four sides also came together on the field for a minute's silence to honour one of Trundle's own Tim Kennedy.

The two clubs and four sides had a minute's silence on Friday night for one of Trundle's own Tim Kennedy. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Tim had a great love for his local rugby league club the Boomers and passed away on 26 March at 67.

A service will be held at Trundle Cemetery on Friday, 10 April at 11am.

In celebration of Tim's life and love of the Boomers, attendees are invited to wear club colours.

Come April 19, the Parkes Spacemen play in the Peter McDonald Premiership competition which takes in the former Group 10 and 11 areas, with the SpaceCats and our under 18s thirsty for grand final berths in the Western Premiership Blues Tag and Tom Nelson Premiership respectively.

The Trundle Boomers and Sunflowers compete in the Woodbridge Cup competition.

Its 2026 draw is yet to be released with the sudden withdrawal of the Condobolin Rams two weeks ago.

The draw is currently being reworked as the Woodbridge Cup competition drops to 12 clubs and is expected to be released this week.