Two of Parkes' best female rugby league players are off to the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships next month.

Grace MacGregor and Malia Morrison have been selected on the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges Under 18s side to play at the titles following trials on 11-12 May in Elderslie, south-west of Sydney.

A third local player, Katie Galvin, also made the trek to the city but was unlucky in the selection process.

Parkes Spacemen Rugby League Club praised the girls' hard work and dedication that's clearly paying off for them.

"A special mention goes to up-and-coming Spacecat superstar Katie Galvin, who tried-out but was unsuccessful in a tough trial," the club said.

"She is one to watch for in the future."

The Australian championships are set for 4-11 July at the Coffs Harbour International Stadium, with the girls taking to the field first from 4-9 July and the boys from 6-11 July.