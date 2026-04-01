Orange CYMS have claimed the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership Knockout.

After three rounds of finals in a massive showdown in Bathurst on Saturday, Orange CYMS took the crown in a 32–8 victory over Dubbo CYMS in the senior grand final.

And the $5000 cheque in prizemoney as well.

Bathurst Panthers won the under 18s grand final 32-12 over Dubbo Macquarie, collecting $1000.

The Parkes Spacemen and Forbes Magpies seniors and 18s both qualified for the finals after Parkes hosted the opening rounds of the first preseason tournament on 21 March.

The PMP Competition Board praised all teams who took part in the knockout, especially thanking Parkes for all its efforts hosting the start of the competition.

"Your hard work, dedication, and organisation did not go unnoticed and are greatly appreciated," they said.

"It was a fantastic event, and we truly appreciate all the time and effort that went into making the day such a success.

"From the games to the atmosphere, it was great to see everyone come together and be part of something special."

The board added that it's certainly shaping up to be an exciting season ahead, which all gets underway on 19 April with Parkes hosting the Dubbo CYMS.