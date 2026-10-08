MacGregor moves on from Bulldogs

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs has confirmed the departure of 12 of its NRLW players following the end of the 2026 season, and it includes Parkes' Elizabeth MacGregor. MacGregor, who is Bulldog no. 22, finishes up after two seasons with the club, playing a total of 17 games and scoring a total of 10 tries. NRLW dubbed MacGregor one to watch after a cracking debut season in 2025 which saw the then 18-year-old land four tries in her first two games. After starring in the club's lower grades, MacGregor cemented a spot on the wing and finished her first year with seven tries in eight games. She had nine appearances in 2026 and scored three tries overall. The Bulldogs had a trying season this year, claiming only three victories out of their 11 matches. MacGregor, who'll be turning 20 on 15 October, came from the Roosters pathway system to the Bulldogs. Stay tuned, we hope to catch up with the Parkes Spacemen junior in the coming weeks to reflect on her time with the Dogs and talk about what lies ahead.