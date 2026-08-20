Affectionately known as the M&Ms, Maely MacGregor and Malia Morrison scored a double each in Sunday's quarter final, enough to get the SpaceCats through to the next week of finals in the Western Blues competition.

In what was a brilliant team effort, the Cats sent their more fancied feline rivals the Bathurst Panthers packing at Wade Park in Orange with a 22-12 victory.

Parkes was over the line in the opening minutes of the game, MacGregor laying the foundation for a solid first half that left Bathurst scoreless.

MacGregor would cross again in the 12th minute before Morrison landed her first try three minutes later.

Grace MacGregor was just as much a star too, her great foot work and turn of pace helped to set up both of Morrison's tries, the second coming in the 27th minute, in the second half.

Successful conversions went to Leni Constable and two to Hannah Terry.

Bathurst struggled to break through Parkes' defence, not succeeding until the 32nd minute - but it would be the first of three-straight tries for the Panthers.

Bathurst had no successful conversions.

Of course it wasn't enough to overcome a dominating SpaceCats, the regional city counterpart now eliminated.

Parkes will meet Orange CYMS in the semi final on Saturday at Apex Oval in Dubbo at 11.45am.

Parkes Spacemen Under 18s put up a great fight this 2026 season, bowing out in the quarter final on Saturday against Mudgee. PHOTO: Parkes Spacemen

Parkes' Under 18s would have liked to have seen a better outcome in their quarter final than the 34-18 loss against the Mudgee Dragons on Saturday at Glen Willow Sports Complex.

Though in a seesawing first half, the final result looked like it could have gone either way.

Mudgee opened the scoring early in the third minute but Rashard Kirby was there to land Parkes' first try of the day - the first of what would be back-to-back tries for him too - four minutes later.

Kirby responded again to Mudgee's try in the 20th minute, crossing for Parkes two minutes later.

Remaining tries for the Spacemen went to the two Rileys - Riley Pizzi in the 39th minute and Riley Cronin in the 46th minute, according to game stats by Play Rugby League.

One successful conversion went to Lachlan Thomas.

The unfortunate loss for the Parkes 18s sees them eliminated from finals.