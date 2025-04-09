When it comes to country footy Sam Dwyer is quite the journeyman.

But there's been one role he's yet to tick-off and 2025 has been calling his name.

Dwyer has stepped up to be captain-coach of the Parkes Spacemen in the Peter McDonald Premiership after his predecessor and long-time key player Chad Porter decided not to take up the position this season.

In fact regional footy critics are predicting the Parkes-Forbes derbies will hit new heights this year with both Porter brothers Chad and Jake, 2024's best and fairest, making the switch to the Magpies.

And fans from both sides will get to witness it first-up as round 1 of the competition on 27 April is a derby at Forbes.

"There's no animosity, we're all still mates," Dwyer said.

"Obviously it's a big loss for us, they were an integral part of the team for a long time.

"[The derbies] are always a grudge match, there's a lot of excitement behind it."

Dwyer said being a captain-coach is something he's always wanted to do.

The now 31-year-old has been a Spacemen all this junior life - he's gone from a five-year-old Parkes Marist to his teenage footy years in the seniors to having stints with the Bathurst St Pats, Wests Devils in Wollongong and in Newcastle.

All to, as the Spacemen put it, "ultimately end up right back where it all began for him".

Dwyer has captained Western Division and represented Group 11 multiple times.

He was awarded the Group 11 Player of the Year in 2017 and has had previous experience coaching the under 18s.

"Sam is a true club man through and through, whether it’s selling tickets at the Coachy on a Friday, giving a hand at juniors training or pumping up his team on the field, you can rely on Sammy," the Spacemen wrote in their announcement.

"We are excited to see him follow in the footsteps of his dad, our president Tony Dwyer, who previously captain-coached over in Eugowra.

"Leadership is in these boys' blood."

Preseason for the Spacies began at the end of January and Dwyer's really happy with how he and the team are progressing.

"It's going great so far," he said.

"A lot of people are helping me out which is great."

The club boasts a young side this year with a number of players aged in their early 20s and others stepping up from 18s.

"It's good for them, they're training really well," Dwyer said.

Their first hit-out for the season, the West Wyalong Knockout in March, was extremely promising - they were runners-up.

Dwyer was thrilled with the result, saying they've had a good approach to their training and there's a lot of eagerness.

"It's a young side so we have a lot of learning to do," he said.

"As we go through the season I'm sure we'll find areas to fine tune."

Players, including league tag also had a chance for a trial match with fellow PMP team Orange on the weekend.

While the loss of the Porter brothers might hit the Spacies hard, they've manage to secure Lake Cargelligo talent 22-year-old Tom Phillips, who's played for Forbes and a couple of years with St George Illawarra's Jersey Flegg Cup side.

"He's a big signing, he has good leadership skills, he'll be leading from the front on the field," Dwyer said.

The club has also signed five New Guinea players who are happy to be in Parkes and who Dwyer hopes will make an impact.

Joining Dwyer in the coaching line-up is John Crisp who will be Reserve Grade coach, Brent Wood returns to the Spacemen as the Under 18s coach and Jim Clyburn will be the League Tag coach.

Meanwhile Tony Dwyer is about to start his fifth year as president, he was pleased with the turnout at their launch on 29 March at the Coachman Hotel.

"It'll be a different year this year, we've lost a few players but you like a bit of change," he said.

He's confident Sam will do well as captain-coach.

"He'll be right, he's coached the 18s before. He had a good time with them and took them to the semis," Tony said.

"It'll be different with first grade but he gets along with everyone."

Tony said they have a good, hard-working committee, who's managed to get the club's Old Boys involved again.

"We've had a bit of a changeover, hopefully it'll be good," he said.