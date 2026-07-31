Officials have announced the location of the 2026 Woodbridge Cup grand final.

The Cowra Magpies have won hosting duties with the decider set down for Sunday 30 August at Sid Kallas Oval in Cowra.

It's neck and neck at the top of the first grade ladder between the competition's three leading clubs, Oberon Tigers at number one, Manildra Rhinos and Trundle Boomers.

There's just one point separating the Boomers in third from the other two who are on 19 points each after 11 rounds.

All three have had nine wins, Boomers have lost two and Oberon and Manildra have lost one each and drawn against each other.

Officials said the race for the minor premiership and beyond is as exciting as it gets.

But they said make no mistake, the rest of the top eight "can and will" challenge the big guns.

Cargo Blue Heelers have been the quiet achievers and have put together a great season thus far to be sitting in fourth spot.

Peak Hill Roosters sit at seventh with four wins.

The Trundle Sunflowers in league tag are eighth on three wins.

There's just one round left of the regular season, with Trundle heading to Molong.

Following Sunday's wins, the Boomers were thrilled to announce both its first grade and league tag sides are finals-footy bound.

"While our Boomers have led the way with a strong season in 2026, our Sunnies have worked hard toward the end of the season to earn their way back into the mix," the club posted to its Facebook page.

"With Sunnies securing a good win today (Sunday), we are pleased to confirm now that both Trundle teams will be playing finals this year."

Finals will run over three weekends from 8-9 August, culminating with the grand final on 30 August.