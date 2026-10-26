Girls in a league of their own

Skillful, their ball movement crisp and a defensive effort that frustrated opponents all year. That's how outgoing president of the Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League Club Jason O'Bryan described the Parkes White Under 14s league tag team last season. These girls were a force to be reckoned with, finishing minor premiers in the Lachlan District Junior Rugby League competition. And last month, they were crowned 2026 premiers. Canowindra hosted five grand finals in the district's junior competition at Tom Clyburn Oval on 5 September, with Parkes teams appearing in three of them. The under 14s league tag side took on Forbes Mapgies and won 12-4. The Parkes White Under 14s girls tackle team faced a strong Condobolin outfit and were defeated 20-8, while the Parkes Under 16s boys tackle side played Forbes and fell agonisingly short by two points, 22-24. The Parkes White Under 14s league tag coach Jono Barnes was thrilled to see the girls come home with the trophy after a strong season, saying the club and everyone involved with the side were incredibly proud of their efforts too. "They're good kids, they listened and they're hardworking," he said. While it wasn't the best start to a grand final for the local team, captained by Luca Barnes and Ruby Galvin, Parkes was up 6-0 at half time. Emily Wild scored the side's first-half try, with Shelby Skerman converting. "They defended really well in the first half, Forbes had majority of possession and we were able to keep them out," Barnes said. Parkes scored first in the second half too through Holland Tanswell and Shelby converted again. Forbes grounded a try late in the game to get points on the board but that's all they managed against their archrival. What stood out in the second half for Barnes was that Parkes dominated field possession. With a premiership secured, Ruby was also named Player of the Grand Final. As minor premiers the girls were extremely dominant all season, losing only one game. Barnes said they are good mates on and off the field, which he believes makes a big difference. "They wanted to help each other out," he said. The side also consisted of two sets of sisters in Sienna and Isla Cheney, and Addi and Emily Wild, and two under 11 players Willow Mullingan and Mahalalia Dawson who bravely stepped up to help the side out. A big bonus was they got to experience a grand final win. Barnes said Sophie Smith, Maya Roffe and Poppy Rodgers all worked hard getting the team going forward. Eva Mulligan, Emmi Smith and Lily Phillips created havoc out wide with their speed. “Sienna and Emily were always scheming with their scoots out of dummy half and their pace always had the opposition worried,” Barnes said. “Addi and Isla missed the grand final due to injury but were massive contributors through the season.” And overall, Luca was not only second top try scorer in the under 14s league tag competition with 17 tries, but she was runner-up Player of the Year in the district too. Now former president, O'Bryan said the Parkes Under 14s league tag team are a very talented group of girls. “Coach Jono Barnes has done a great job with this team,” he said. “I've been quite impressed with their attacking shape, but the efforts in defence frustrated opposition teams all year.” There were stand-out performances across other grades for Parkes as well. Among them was Katie Galvin who was awarded Under 17s League Tag Player of the Year for Lachlan. And younger sister Ruby, along with Addi and Shelby, were all named Under 14s Girls Tackle runner-up Players of the Year. During grand final week in September, O'Bryan shared some moving and inspiring words on social media, particularly for those who were about to play in their deciders. "I love grand final week. The energy is something special that can't be explained,” he said. "A culmination of countless hours training together, pushing each other, and pushing the coaches’ buttons... A special bond is formed and it is quite unique. “People from completely different circumstances and backgrounds come together to play a game they love. Friendships that would not have happened if not for rugby league. “The passion and commitment prove it's more than just a game. The losses hurt, the victories are sweet, and the life lessons are invaluable. “The opportunity to play in a grand final is one many players don't get. It's a game won and lost like any other, but a game that will be remembered for a lifetime." O'Bryan praised the Parkes under 14s girls tackle side for showing incredible commitment when they had so few games available. “They are a very capable and well coached team (by Joe Spicer),” he said. “Some very big futures for some of these young ladies, and I sincerely hope we can provide them all with more footy in the coming seasons.” Read here for the story on the Parkes Under 16s boys tackle side. The Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League Club has since announced its committee for 2027. Junior and senior club stalwart Luke Clarke will take over the reins from O'Bryan, with Barnes as vice president. Michelle Finnegan is secretary, Sam Gosper is registrar and Jacinta Kearney treasurer. Outgoing committee members president O'Bryan and treasurer Tina Morrison were congratulated for the 2026 season and thanked for the countless hours of commitment and dedication to help make the club what it is today.