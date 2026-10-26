Girls in a league of their own

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<p>It doesn\\'t get much better than this - the Parkes White Under 14s league tag side earned their place at the top of the Lachlan District Junior Rugby League competition. PHOTO: Facebook</p>\\n
<p>It doesn\\'t get much better than this - the Parkes White Under 14s league tag side earned their place at the top of the Lachlan District Junior Rugby League competition. PHOTO: Facebook</p>\\n

It doesn't get much better than this - the Parkes White Under 14s league tag side earned their place at the top of the Lachlan District Junior Rugby League competition. PHOTO: Facebook

Parkes White Under 14s league tag side had a standout season in 2026, claiming a premiership
Christine Little
October 26, 2026 • 03:18
Updated, October 26, 2026 • 05:49

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