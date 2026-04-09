A massive $10,000 will go a long way to help the next generation of our rugby league players thanks to the Parkes Leagues Club.

The leagues club proudly donated the funds to the Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League Club as it continues its strong commitment to support junior athletes.

“Supporting local sporting groups is something the club is passionate about, and we’re proud to help ensure these organisations can continue to grow, develop young talent and provide great opportunities for our local kids,” the leagues club shared on Facebook after club manager Henry Stockman-Ellis presented the cheque.

“We look forward to seeing the future stars of rugby league coming through the ranks right here in Parkes.”

Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League Club boasts as many as 300 players across ages six to 16 and includes league tag.

The 2026 Lachlan District Junior Rugby League Competition gets underway on Saturday, 18 April, its draw now released.

This season will see match-ups across the district with clubs from Parkes, Forbes, Red Bend, Grenfell, Condobolin, West Wyalong, Cabonne and Canowindra all battling it out across 14 exciting rounds.

Parkes Marists feature two sides - Parkes Blue and Parkes White.

Parkes is at home for the first two rounds, which includes a general bye for all teams for ANZAC Day in between.

The club will host Cabonne and Grenfell in round 1 on 18 April and Forbes and Condobolin in round 2 on 2 May.

Parkes teams will play nine home games in total, two of which will be local derbies between Parkes Blue and Parkes White in rounds 5 and 14 on 23 May and 8 August.

There will be general byes over the June long weekend on 6 June and 11 July.

The regular season will run until August with the finals series beginning on 15 August, which will be hosted at Red Bend, West Wyalong, Condobolin and Canowindra.

The Parkes Marists are inviting the community to check out the draw, found on their Facebook page.

They're also holding their 2026 season launch on 18 April at the Cambridge Hotel in Parkes at 6pm, after the day's games, and would love to see everyone there.

“Lock in the dates and get out to support our club throughout the 2026 season,” they said.