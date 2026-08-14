The road to the Tom Nelson Under 18s Premiership and Blues Tag Western Premiership grand finals start this weekend.

And the Parkes Spacemen Rugby League Club have booked their seat in both and are on their way.

Parkes was only able to come away with one win out of four in the last games of the season against Macquarie Raiders in icy conditions at a muddy Victoria Park in Dubbo on Sunday.

It was a comfortable win by the 18s, 40-24, providing them some added confidence heading into the finals.

While the Spacecats couldn't quite match-it with Macquarie, the final score 20-10, but it was enough to land a place in the first week of finals.

First grade and Reggies have bowed-out after 26-12 and 46-0 losses respectively.

The club said on social media after the games, "no win but still extremely proud of this squad".

Rivals Forbes finished third on the ladder in first grade after a strong season.

Teams across under 18s, league tag, reserve grade and first grade will battle-it out for the chance to keep their premiership dreams alive this weekend in the first week of finals.

Three venues in Mudgee, Orange and Dubbo will host games on Saturday and Sunday.

The Spacemen 18s and Spacecats both finished seventh on the ladder in their competitions: the 18s head to Glen Willow Stadium in Mudgee on Saturday to play sixth-placed Mudgee Dragons at 12pm.

The Spacecats will travel to Wade Park in Orange on Sunday to face sixth-placed Bathurst Panthers at 11.30am.

There are plenty of big games across the whole weekend, including some massive first grade clashes: Dubbo CYMS v Forbes Magpies, Mudgee Dragons v Dubbo Macquarie, Orange Hawks v Bathurst St Pats, and Orange CYMS v Bathurst Panthers.

Riley Pizzi strapped on the boots for his first grade debut during the last game of the regular season on Sunday against Dubbo Macquarie Raiders.

It was a season of rebuilding and growth for the first grade Spacies, and one that celebrated and recognised the next generation with several young stars making debuts in 2026.

In the last game of the regular season, Riley Pizzi strapped on the boots for his first grade debut on Sunday, in tough, muddy conditions in Dubbo too.

The club said he did the jersey proud.

Oakley Fliedner and Taj Lovett were also among latest under 18s players to debut in first grade.

Both boys have played up a grade numerous times this season, always putting in the extras.

Slade Moore debuted on 2 August, showing plenty of heart and determination.

LEFT: Taj Lovett and Oakley Fliedner have been among the latest under 18s players to debut in first grade. RIGHT: Slade Moore debuted in first grade on 2 August, showing plenty of heart and determination.

Don't forget, the club is proudly hosting the Royce Simmons Foundation for Royce's Big Walk on Saturday 29 August.

The night includes a dinner and Q&A with Royce, James Maloney and more, auctions, lucky door prizes and memorabilia at the Parkes Leagues Club from 6.30pm to help raise money to find a cure for dementia.

There are just a few days left before ticket sales close so get in quick and join the Spacemen for a great night with plenty of good yarns. Tickets at https://www.123tix.com.au/events/54315/royces-big-walk.

Meanwhile in the Woodbridge Cup competition the Trundle Boomers had a thrilling week 1 finals win over second-placed Manildra Rhinos 30-8, earning themselves a weekend off and a place in the preliminary final against whoever wins this Saturday's semi final between Cargo Blue Heelers and Blayney Bears.

Unfortunately the Peak Hill Roosters got beat on the bell on Saturday in a extremely narrow 26-24 loss against the Cowra Magpies, ending their hopes of a grand final appearance.

So too the Eugowra Eagles ending the premiership race for the Trundle Sunflowers in league tag 34-0.