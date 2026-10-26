End of their junior league era for 16s

The close of the 2026 junior rugby league season was the end of an era for Luke Clarke and his boys. The Parkes Under 16s coach has watched and guided most of his players since they competed in the under 6s with the Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League Club, marking a massive 10-year milestone as their coach. "It's sad their junior league time is over but we won a couple of premierships along the way," he said proudly. The 16s ended their junior league era with a grand final appearance in the Lachlan District competition at Tom Clyburn Oval in Canowindra on 5 September. They were one of three Parkes teams representing the town out of the five deciders and they came within arm's reach of making it a three-peat across their junior league careers. These boys won their premierships in the under 12s against Forbes and under 14s against Condobolin, and had hopes for a third title to their name following a strong season. But they fell agonisingly short by two points against the Forbes Magpies, 22-24. Jett Clarke was not only named Man of the Match in the 16s grand final but best and fairest in the Lachlan District competition and Parkes Marist's International Player of the Year. Clarke's son Jett Clarke was named Man of the Match, a fitting way to finish and just as he's made the Balmain Tigers team in the off season this year. "Jett, he's always just everywhere. He does the tough carries, and then he sets up all our attack, and he's always hard to handle," Clarke said. "He defended really well too. "He kicked three from three until the last kick and yeah, obviously missed it. "Our first premiership we actually won was against Forbes in 2022 in the under 12s, and these boys from Forbes didn't make the grand final in the 14s so they won their 16s grand final, third time lucky for this age group." While it was a mixed year for the Parkes side in Clarke's eyes, they kept finding ways to win and finished the regular season well. "Their potential is unbelievable and I always told them every week 'you're the best team on paper by a country mile but you've got to win football games on grass not on paper'," he said. "In the grand final to lose by two points is a credit to them. "They're a very talented bunch of kids and when they're 'on' they're a pleasure to watch." Along with Jett, Max McGregor and Tyrece Robinson were the standout players during the year. "With Jett and Max McGregor, the best and fairest points were like daylight between them and third," Clarke said. "Max McGregor had a great year, absolutely he had a pearler of a year and then Tyrece Robinson, who got third in the best and fairest, had a really good year too and he actually got the Best Defender of the Club as well. "There's a couple of young kids that are a younger age like Jack Robinson, Jacob Gosper and Reilly Moore, they played quite well as well." Jett was also awarded the International Player of the Year at the Parkes Marist club presentation on 19 September, which covers ages from 12s and above. And Malia Morrison was named the girls International Player of the Year. The moment for Jett was complete when Parkes Spacemen Clubman of the Year Dean Messiter arranged for NRL superstar Kalyn Ponga to announce his award and congratulate him. "That was awesome, on the big screen. It was just a little 10 second thing... It was pretty cool," Clarke said. Ten years watching the boys develop, not just from a coach's perspective but a parent's too, the end of the season was bittersweet for Clarke. "On presentation night I actually teared up," he laughed. "You spend a lot of time with them over the years and, you know, you have them at home for barbeques and bonfires, and that sort of stuff. "You get to know the kids pretty well and you get an attachment to them. "I wish them all the best for their future endeavours."