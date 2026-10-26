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End of their junior league era for 16s

<p>Parkes Marist Under 16s boys tackle side only lost by two points in their grand final against the Forbes Magpies. They\\'ve now graduated from junior league.</p>\\n
<p>Parkes Marist Under 16s boys tackle side only lost by two points in their grand final against the Forbes Magpies. They\\'ve now graduated from junior league.</p>\\n

Parkes Marist Under 16s boys tackle side only lost by two points in their grand final against the Forbes Magpies. They've now graduated from junior league.

Junior rugby league coach Luke Clarke has finished coaching the Parkes Under 16s after 10 years with the side
Christine Little
October 26, 2026 • 05:37
Updated, October 26, 2026 • 05:45

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