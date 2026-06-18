The Trundle Boomers are the only side in the 2026 Woodbridge Cup competition to win all of its first five rounds.

But they are one of three teams who remain undefeated so far, with last year’s grand finalists Oberon and Manildra with a draw each.

So it's far too early, co-coach and Boomers stalwart Adam Hall says, to get ahead of ourselves and start predicting another premiership on the horizon.

"There are seven or eight teams that could win this," Hall said.

"We haven't played any of the top teams yet, except for maybe Orange United."

Without sounding cliched, Hall said they really are taking one week at a time.

"If you get one or two injuries, or people away it can make life difficult," he added.

Trundle Boomers notched-up their fifth win on Sunday, beating the Cowra Magpies 36-12 at Sid Kallas Oval in Cowra. PHOTO: Ashleigh Farrar

Trundle sits atop the competition ladder with 10 points, with Oberon Tigers and Manildra Rhinos within reach on nine points and four points away from Orange, Blayney and Cargo (on six each).

And heading into round 6 this Sunday, has as good a chance as any other to change the narrative with a top-of-the-table clash between the Boomers and Manildra at Berryman Oval.

"It's our Old Boys and Sponsors Day too," Hall said.

"In such a tight competition, you're looking for any inspiration you can get so Old Boys and Sponsors Day has come at a good time for a top-of-the-table clash.

"We've got a good rivalry with Manildra, we have good battles with them."

The Boomers are approaching 10 years next year since the start of that historic three-peat claiming the Woodbridge Cup premiership in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Their championship streak began with breaking a 35-year premiership drought by defeating Condobolin 36–12.

They secured back-to-back titles in 2018 with a 26–22 win over Manildra, and collected their third consecutive crown in 2019 dominating Manildra again 56-0.

Trundle also made the grand final in 2022 and 2023 but narrowly missed out on another title both times to Manildra, who too has had a three-peat (2022, 2023 and 2024).

The Trundle Boomers are leading the 2026 Woodbridge Cup competition undefeated after five rounds and head into a top-of-the-table clash with Manildra this Sunday. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Premierships remain in Trundle's blood with nine players from those winning squads still part of the team today, including Hall, though he spends time on the sideline now co-coaching with Adam Porter, another premiership player.

The other members include Brendan Sense, Blake Ridges, Brad Watt, Brandon Ross, Joe Moss, Josh Van Der Stok and Sam Boland.

Mitch Hutchings is into his third year with the Boomers - he was with the Rhinos in the 2019 grand final and previously played with the Eugowra Eagles.

Hutchings has been a standout player and prolific point-scorer for the Boomers, regularly leading the competition in scoring, and this season is no different with him leading the stats with seven tries landed in five games.

Team mate Matthew Bermingham is second in the stats so far with seven tries too in four games.

"There's a good mix," Hall said.

"This team is similar to the team that played in the grand finals but they're definitely different individuals as in they're a much quieter group.

"It's really an unassuming group, you could say they're quietly confident, they're not outlandish.

"I don't want to say too much... We're feeling good, we still have great numbers at training.

"They're a really hard-working group... they've improved in the last week.

"We're as happy as we can be."

Head to Berryman Oval in Trundle this Sunday to catch the Sunflowers in league tag at 12.40pm and first grade Boomers at 2pm, both player Manildra Rhinos.