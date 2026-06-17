Red Bend Catholic College’s netball team has claimed the Challenge Division title at the National Marist Netball Competition in Bendigo, producing a memorable turnaround against Newman College (Perth) to seal a thrilling grand final victory.

The squad of 10, guided by coach Katie Britt and manager Libby Neville, was one of 18 Marist schools from across Australia competing over three action-packed days.

The tournament began with a welcome dinner at Red Energy Arena, highlighted by an inspiring address from Australian Paralympic swimmer Ahmed Kelly before the competition was officially declared open.

Red Bend opened their campaign in a tough pool, facing six challenging matches on day one.

The team improved with each match, securing two important wins to to be seeded second in the Challenge Division when the competition split into championship and challenge pools after the opening round.

Day two saw the team undefeated across six matches against Marist Regional (Burnie), Trinity (Beenleigh), St Patrick's (Dundas), Good Counsel (Innisfail), Mount Carmel (Varroville) and OLSH (Alice Springs).

Day three brought them up against two of the strongest teams in the division in St Francis Xavier (Hamilton) and Newman (Perth).

Despite a hard-fought contest, Newman gained the upper hand early and handed Red Bend its first, and only, pool-round loss. However, a win against St. Francis Xavier saw Red Bend retain top position and earn a place in the qualifying final.

In the qualifier Red Bend met St Francis Xavier once more and they produced one of their strongest performances of the tournament to progress directly to the grand final.

The team then eagerly awaited the result of the second qualifying final between Newman and Burnie.

In a thrilling goal-for-goal contest, Newman secured a narrow victory in the closing moments to set up a rematch against Red Bend.

The College girls entered the grand final full of confidence and excitement after an outstanding tournament and from the first whistle, their defensive pressure placed Newman on the back foot.

An early break, along with precise feeding and accurate shooting, allowed Red Bend to take control of the match, to be crowned Challenge Division Champions with a 17–11 victory.

The College has praised the girls’ commitment, teamwork, sportsmanship, and resilience across the tournament.

Congratulations to all players on an exceptional achievement and for representing RBCC with pride on the national stage.

Most valuable player honours went to Sara Rush on day one, Grace Dunford on day two, and Skye Newham on day three.

Grace Dunford received the Marcellin Champagnat Medal.

Sara Rush and Jessie Tyack were selected for the National Highly Recommended team.