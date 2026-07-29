This weekend will see all the action return to the Forbes Racetrack as the annual Forbes Cup returns this Sunday 2 August.

The annual Forbes Cup meeting is once again a heat of the $3 million Big Dance, sure to draw quality contenders to the local track.

The feature race is the $50,000 Forbes Bankstown Sports Club Forbes Cup but race goers will see a great amount of action on the track, with Forbes Jockey Club's Bruce Chandler highlighting other notable races in the 8-race program including the Club Sydney Ben Hall Bullet, the Walker Family Super Maiden and the Club Forbes Benchmark 58.

While the fields were not released at the time the paper went to print, there is expected to be a strong showing from trainers, including Forbes trainer Melissa Harrison who will be looking for success on the big cup day.

The Forbes Jockey Club are also looking forward to welcoming back friends from the Bankstown Sports Club, who have been supporting this meeting for 31 years.

Mr Chandler said the Bankstown Sports Club have been a big part of the success of the Forbes Jockey CLub thanks to their sponsorship, and the amount of people who travel out to support the races.

Local action begins at Club Forbes the night before race day with the running of the popular calcutta.

On race day, there will be bar and TAB facilities on offer, along with the return of the ever popular Fashions on the Field.

Also located trackside is the President's Marquee, with tickets available online at https://www.123tix.com.au/events/52947/forbes-cup-2026?step=1-select

Gates open at 11am, with general entry tickets available at the gate.

Mr Chandler said they are looking forward to a good day at the track.

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