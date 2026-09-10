Social media
Home page>Sport>Quince makes Australian ...
INDOOR HOCKEY

Quince makes Australian squad

<p>Sam Quince, goal keeper, at last year\\'s national indoor hockey titles in Canberra.</p>\\n
<p>Sam Quince, goal keeper, at last year\\'s national indoor hockey titles in Canberra.</p>\\n

Sam Quince, goal keeper, at last year's national indoor hockey titles in Canberra.

Former Parkes hockey player Sam Quince selected in the Australian Under 18s Indoor Squad
Christine Little
September 10, 2026 • 05:38

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES