Quince makes Australian squad

Former local Sam Quince has been selected in the Australian Under 18s Indoor Squad for the Indoor Pro Series in South Africa this December. The teenager still plays for Parkes Hockey on occasions since moving to Taree almost four years ago and his achievements - like anyone who moves away - are still very much celebrated here by the hockey community. Quince was among the four homegrown talents who won the Under 18s national field hockey championships following a stunning campaign in Darwin in July, alongside Archie Daley, Jett Johnstone and his brother Finlay Quince. Australia will compete in the prestigious Indoor Pro Series for the first time this year, making Quince's selection all the more special and marking a significant milestone for Australian indoor hockey in general. The opportunity will provide these under 18 athletes with invaluable international indoor experience, helping to accelerate their development while showcasing the future of Australian indoor hockey on the world stage.