Parkes United have started their 2026 Central West Premier League campaign off with a bang with both teams sitting on top of their respective ladders after rounds one and two.

Starting their seasons off at home Parkes United women were the first to take the field on Saturday and they wasted no time against Orange Cyms.

In the opening three minutes Chloe Carty was the first to find the goal mouth after a string of seven passes together resulted in her field goal.

Parkes didn't stop their with Andrea Finn continuing the girls momentum with a goal resulting from a short corner in the eighth minute.

To round out the first quarter Addison Summerhayes who made her premier league debut last year added another to the score board with a lay off from another short corner for the team.

Ryan Dunford was named Parkes United men's player player for round 2. Nick McPherson made his premier league debut with Parkes United. The Parkes United Premier League hockey side. Chloe Carty opened Parkes' scoring in the first three minutes to then add another in the last quarter. Sarah Hartin returned to the hockey field after taking a year off. Andrea Finn's strong work in defence earnt her the title of players player for round one. Addison Summerhayes who made her debut last year added a goal for the Parkes side.

Both Parkes and Orange couldn't find the goal mouth in the second quarter but in the third it was Meghan Searl's time to get one in the net.

After a huge team effort Searl had the final push on the ball to pass Orange's goalie and find the top left of the net, sending the Parkes team into the dugout up 4-0 after three quarters.

Carty was back in the fourth and final quarter to put the Parkes girls up 5-0 with a deflection from a penalty corner.

Finn was named players player for round one after a rock-solid performance in defence, remaining strong, composed and reliable the whole game.

The girls hit the road this weekend to Bathurst to face Bathurst Souths in round 2.

The number five must be their favourite number because Parkes lit up the scoreboard once again, defeating Souths 5-0.

The men continued Parkes' strong performance at home with a 4-1 win over Dubbo Lions which has sent them to the top of the ladder in round 2 after a bye in round one.

Players player went to Ryan Dunford, awarded for his speed and determination and ability to back it up with high-level skill across the field.

Their first home game of the season was also made special with four players making their debut, Carlton Magill, Kallum Munday, Benji Redfern and Nick McPherson.

The men were meant to be at home again this Saturday for round 3 against Bathurst St Pats but the entire round had to be postponed to a later date to be advised due to unforeseen circumstances.