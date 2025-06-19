Parkes and District Netball Association sent two representative sides to Senior State Titles in Campbelltown, Sydney over the June long weekend.

The open girls team had a strong campaign over the three days of competition placing third overall in division three, one win away from placing second overall.

Playing 15 games over the championships the girls worked together to secure 12 wins, winning all of their games on the second and third day of competition.

This team consisted of two girls still eligible for under 17s and all players playing their junior netball in Parkes with the committee saying is a testament to the local association and coaching.

Open's coach Christine Watson and manager Tracey Dunford were very proud of the teams achievements and the quality of sportsmanship displayed by all of the girls.

The under 15s team played 18 games over the course of the championships placing sixth overall in division four.

This is a massive achievement for the team coming back from second last in the division after the first day of competition.

Under 15s coach Kelly Donnelly was super proud of the girls attitude and achievements over the weekend.

The Under 14s representative team is now the next team to represent Parkes at State Titles.

The U14 girls are training three days a week to be as ready as possible for State Titles in Penrith starting 4 July.