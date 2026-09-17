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Netballers bounce back

<p>Member for Orange Phil Donato congratulated Parkes and District Netball Association committee members Suey De Lacy, president Kim Orr, Melissa Ashcroft and grants officer Mike Wood (right) on successfully securing $20,000 to build a rebound wall. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n
<p>Member for Orange Phil Donato congratulated Parkes and District Netball Association committee members Suey De Lacy, president Kim Orr, Melissa Ashcroft and grants officer Mike Wood (right) on successfully securing $20,000 to build a rebound wall. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n

Member for Orange Phil Donato congratulated Parkes and District Netball Association committee members Suey De Lacy, president Kim Orr, Melissa Ashcroft and grants officer Mike Wood (right) on successfully securing $20,000 to build a rebound wall. PHOTO: Christine Little

Parkes and District Netball Association has been granted funding to build a rebound wall
Christine Little
September 17, 2026 • 04:03

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