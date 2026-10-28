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Nazzy makes her mark on the track

<p>Nazzarine \\u201CNazzy\\u201D Payne has recorded strong results on the track since lacing-up her running shoes last year. PHOTOS: Marc Payne </p>\\n
<p>Nazzarine \\u201CNazzy\\u201D Payne has recorded strong results on the track since lacing-up her running shoes last year. PHOTOS: Marc Payne </p>\\n

Nazzarine “Nazzy” Payne has recorded strong results on the track since lacing-up her running shoes last year. PHOTOS: Marc Payne

Young Parkes runner Nazzarine Payne takes big strides into her competitive running journey.
Brendan McCool
October 28, 2026 • 01:00

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