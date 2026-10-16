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McDonald back on world stage

<p>Danielle McDonald with team Australia are in the fight for a first place finish in this year\\'s ISDE Women\\'s World Trophy. PHOTO: Fred Ccy Reporter Photos</p>\\n
<p>Danielle McDonald with team Australia are in the fight for a first place finish in this year\\'s ISDE Women\\'s World Trophy. PHOTO: Fred Ccy Reporter Photos</p>\\n

Danielle McDonald with team Australia are in the fight for a first place finish in this year's ISDE Women's World Trophy. PHOTO: Fred Ccy Reporter Photos

Danielle McDonald from Parkes is chasing another International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) in the green and gold
Madeline Blackstock
October 16, 2026 • 03:15

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