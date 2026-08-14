It was a match that brought a lot of laughs and was unique in every way. But above all it was a match that brought a community together.

The Parkes Hockey All Stars match for mental health on Friday night had it all: our best veteran players pitted against our next generation of rising stars before a jovial and supportive crowd that didn't let the chilly night air stop them from attending.

Siblings teaming-up; mothers, fathers, sons and even a grandfather playing with and against each other for the first time.

Cheeky comments and ribbing on - and off - the field, making way for a very entertaining evening.

And a massive $2347 was raised for the Black Dog Institute and mental health initiatives, while also raising awareness of the issue and the importance of supporting each other.

Team Next Gen. Back: Keeley MacFarlane, Bronnie Searl, Tom Rix, Archie Daley, Ryan Dunford, Tom Searl, Will Rix, Koby Johnstone, Daisy Rice, Connie Witherow. Front: Sienna Collins, Meg Searl, PJ McPherson, Sam Westcott, Jett Johnstone, Nick McPherson, Addison Summerhayes and Ellie Parker. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham

Team Legends. Back: Ben Hawken, Jess Elliott, Pete Amor, Wendy Rix, Sarah Hartin, Amy Thornberry, Jane Grosvenor, Sue McGrath, Glenn, Cherie and Noel Johnstone. Front: Jock Townsend, Legends coach Tony Hendy, Dusty Powter, Jack Elliott, Casey Miles and Westcott.

Called the Legends and Next Gen, each player was introduced before the crowd ahead of the game hitting-off at the Parkes Hockey Fields at 6.30pm.

Next Gen were off to an early lead.

Jett Johnstone allegedly "took out" his father Glenn in the opening minutes and the Legends may or may not have had 14 or 18 players on the field at one time.

Legends wanted to show the youngsters they still had it in them but Next Gen were having the time of their life challenging their role models.

Daisy Rice on the ball for Next Gen.

Next Gen held the lead for the entire game.

Legends goal keeper Amy Thornberry was overheard saying "can you just take a normal shot?!" to a fleet-footed Next Gen side.

Of course the night wasn't complete without some Next Gen players sneaking on a light blue Legends jersey to give the vets a hand.

It was looking like the evening would end with a 6-4 scoreline, Next Gen's way, but the team of youth managed another shot with 24 seconds remaining.

Tom Searl keen to show the Legends what he's got.

Jack Elliott breaks away.

Even then however, it wasn't over.

It all culminated with a short corner to the Legends, glory going to the game's most senior player 82-year-old Noel Johnstone who added another point for his side.

But according to the night's MC Dooley Thompson that goal was worth three points, which brought the final score to 7-all.

82-year-old Noel Johnstone (centre) celebrates with Legends team mates after he scored the last goal on the night from a short corner, allegedly worth three points to level the score 7-all. PHOTO: Christine Little

A memorable match brought a families and a community together for mental health.

The All Stars match kicked-off the mental health round for the local hockey competition with fundraising, awareness and those conversations we should all be having continuing into Saturday.

Organiser Heidi McPherson was thrilled with the success of the All Stars match and how much fun it was for everyone on and off the field.

"It was so much fun watching people you haven't seen play together before," she said.

"And watching everyone have fun."

Legends' Graeme Tanswell defending Next Gen's Koby Johnstone.

Tom Rix for Next Gen.

Nick McPherson runs down the field for Next Gen.

"This round was about more than hockey," Heidi said.

"It was about standing together, starting conversations, supporting one another, and reminding people that no one has to struggle alone."

And Heidi was over the moon with how much they raised over the weekend, which was generated from the raffle, donations and entry into the All Stars game.

"Our goal was just to beat last year's tally which was $900," she said.

Richard Rice and Joe Kinsela cooking up a storm on the barbeque.

LEFT: Wendy Rix sends the ball for team Legends. RIGHT: Meg Searl in action for Next Gen.

Whether the All Stars match will become an annual fixture, that's something for Heidi and her team to consider.

"We were just going to see how it went and how the numbers were but because everyone had so much fun and we've had so much positive feedback, I think it's definitely on the cards for next year," Heidi said.

"A huge thank you goes to every player who agreed to be part of the night, to help start an important conversation around mental health, and put on such a fun game for everyone watching.

"We couldn’t have done it without you."

Heidi also thanked everyone who bought tickets in the raffle and supported the round.

Next Gen's Ryan Dunford being hunted down by the Legends.