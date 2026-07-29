Henry Kross has wrapped up his first World Junior Individual Championship in style, with four wins in a row.

The 16-year-old is in Ontario, Canada for the World Junior Squash Championships, playing his first game on 20 July.

He's the youngest Australian competing in the Under 19s event, and has stepped up with some great results over more experienced and higher ranked players in his first week.

Henry's results are: day 1 lost 3-1 to Levi Visser from Germany, day 2 lost 3-2 to Colten McLaughlin from Canada, day 3 won 3-0 over Jesper Hempenius from Netherlands and won 3-0 over Zack Paton from Scotland, and day 4 won 3-0 over Australian team mate Kasper Cheung and won 3-0 over Cailean McAlpine from Scotland.

After a well-earned rest on Saturday, he turned his focus to the teams portion of the championships.

They suffered a loss to France on Monday, making Tuesday morning's match against Mexico a must-win to get through the pool stage and into the final 16.

Australia came away with a 2-1 win, with Henry playing strong and confident, and taking his match 3-0.

His parents said they are extremely proud of what he has achieved so far.