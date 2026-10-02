Double win for Jeffries at Grenfell

Grenfell Jockey Club’s annual race day saw a strong afternoon of country racing with Talkachino taking the feature Grenfell Cup in a new track record. Fine weather and a firm track greeted racegoers at the Grenfell Jockey Club on 26 September, with six races on the program and 31 starters across the meeting. The highlight of the afternoon came in the 1670-metre Cultiv8Financials Accounting Young - Bromar Engineering Grenfell Cup, where Talkachino, trained by Dubbo's Michael Mulholland and ridden by Dubbo apprentice Jacob Stiff, produced a dominant performance. Starting as the $1.40 favourite, Talkachino crossed the line in 1:41.74, setting a new track record in the process. Jessandi trained by Parkes' Sharon Jeffries and ridden by Forbes apprentice Jess Del Frari finished second by 1.74 lengths behind, with Ferrari Man trained by Boorowa's Andrew Bourke in third. Talkachino with apprentice Jacob Stiff claiming the Grenfell Cup 1.74 lengths ahead of Parkes trained Jessandi ridden by Forbes apprentice Jess Del Frari. Before the Grenfell Cup took to the track the first feature race of the day was won by Golden Warrior, trained by Boorowa's Andrew Bourke and ridden by Michael Heagney in the Crutcher Developments and Coopers Civil and Crushing - The loaded Dog. Golden Warrior ($5.50) crossed the line 1.91 lengths ahead of the $1.80 favourite Sammaan City trained and ridden by the Grenfell Cup winning combination of Mulholland-Stiff and followed by Lucilago in third trained by Hawkesbury's Darryll Kell in the 1400-metre Benchmark 58 Handicap. It was a successful day for apprentice Jacob Stiff riding home to a win in not only the feature Grenfell Cup but also Race 2 the Frazer Family Benchmark 58 Handicap (1000m) for Parkes trainer Sharon Jeffries on Wellspring and Race 4 Mawhood's IGA Grenfell - Hilltops Equine Centre Young - Stevens Sand and Gravel Grenfell Maiden Plate for Forbes trainer Dennis Bush on Kneel Down. Race 4 saw a close finish with Kneel Down edging out Chrislyn by just 0.02 of a length in the 1400-metre Maiden Plate. The apprentice also jus came home in second in the Delta Ag Grenfell and KMWL Forbes Livestock and Property Agents Maiden Handicap (1000m) with Narromine trained Miss Strategic, less than a length behind Never Out of Reach trained by Wangaratta's Steve Cunningham and ridden by Diego Montes de Oca which opened the day of racing. Cunningham's trained three-year-old prevailed in the 1000-metre maiden by 0.63 lengths from Miss Strategic, with Souline third. Montes de Oca was also aboard the winner of Race 3, the JJ O'Connors Case IH Aston and Joyce Stock Property Real Estate Agents Grenfell and Cowra Handicap, with Firestorm Boy, giving the jockey an early double. Firestorm Boy defeated Queen Kicker, trained by Forbes' Debbie Prest, by 0.74 lengths in the 1200-metre Class 2 handicap with Lockadente ridden by Forbes apprentice Jess Del Frari and trained by Forbes' Dennis Bush. While there was plenty of action on the track Fashions on the Field provided some entertainment off the track with categorys well contested. It was a great day of country racing ending with Talkachino’s Cup victory going into the record books.