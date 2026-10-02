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Double win for Jeffries at Grenfell

<p>Race 2 was won by Sharon Jeffries Parkes trained Wellspring with apprentice Jacob Stiff. </p>\\n
<p>Race 2 was won by Sharon Jeffries Parkes trained Wellspring with apprentice Jacob Stiff. </p>\\n

Race 2 was won by Sharon Jeffries Parkes trained Wellspring with apprentice Jacob Stiff.

Talkachino tops field in record-breaking Grenfell Cup, with Parkes' Jeffries claiming two wins too
Madeline Blackstock
October 2, 2026 • 06:28

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