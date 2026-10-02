Barrier draw opens way for enthralling Canola Cup

This year’s $30,000 Kriden Farms Canola Cup Final is shaping as one of the most open in the iconic race’s 24-year history. Four heats of the Cup were conducted in perfect weather conditions at the Eugowra Paceway last Sunday and prior to the all-important barrier draw which was conducted by HRNSW Stewards at the conclusion of the day’s racing, it appeared that the winning chances would be limited to five or six of those pacers that made their way through. But that all changed after the draw was concluded as all the leading contenders came up with unfavourable draws. So, now the scene is set for an enthralling contest with tactics and luck in running likely to pave the way to the outcome. Four trainers have each qualified two horses each for next Monday’s final with Bathurst’s Amanda Turnbull and Goulburn’s Brad Hewitt dominating the heats with both landing training doubles. The other trainers whose horses were able to force their way into the final were Nathan Turnbull and Bernie Hewitt with two runners each while Michael Day Jnr from Grenfell and David Micallef from Young both have a runner in the Cup. It is interesting to note that eight of the 10 runners are three-year-olds while the remaining two finalists are aged four. Eugowra couple, Max and Kay Jones are hoping that Heartof Kingsclair, a filly that they part-own, can overcome her second line draw to win their hometown feature. She is trained and driven by Bernie Hewitt and was only narrowly beaten in her heat by Snipers Fire. Almost four years ago, Max and Kay, like many Eugowra residents had their home almost washed away by the tsunami-like 2022 flood and had to relocate until repairs were completed. Now they are hoping that all that bad luck is behind them and they can hold the silverware aloft next Monday. Amanda Turnbull’s heat winners Heartfelt and Loiero drew the widest barriers on the second line, coming up with gates 11 and 12 but they were both impressive in taking out their heats and are certain to make their presence felt in the final. Turnbull is likely to drive Heartfelt on Monday while Loiero will be driven by either Isobel Ross or Chloe Formosa who drove the gelding to victory in his qualifier. Harrison Ross, stable foreman for the strong Brad Hewitt stable took the driving honours last Sunday, the only driver to land a double as he guided Emerging Deal and Snipers Fire to impressive wins in their respective heats and has a big decision to make on which filly he will drive in the final. One of the best performances on Sunday was that of Tiger Jewel who made up many lengths after finding trouble midway through the first heat. If she can bring her best manners to the track on Monday, a forward showing would not surprise. Prizemoney totalling $117,000 will be up for grabs and apart from the Canola Cup Final, a $15,000 Consolation will be held. The Don Tildsley Memorial for the fast class pacers also carries $15,000 in stakes along with two other $15,000 races. Off the track, patrons will be treated to plenty of entertainment with show rides for the kids, Market stalls, Fashions on the field and music by popular Dubbo entertainer Colin Hewitt. Entry is free and the TAB will be in operation along with a bar and plenty of food outlets so all roads should lead to Eugowra.