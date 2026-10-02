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Barrier draw opens way for enthralling Canola Cup

<p>*Copy_Canola Cup preview_Image001_79018Eugowra\\'s Canola Cup carnival promises sensational racing Monday.</p>\\n
<p>*Copy_Canola Cup preview_Image001_79018Eugowra\\'s Canola Cup carnival promises sensational racing Monday.</p>\\n

*Copy_Canola Cup preview_Image001_79018Eugowra's Canola Cup carnival promises sensational racing Monday.

There'll be great racing as well as the renowned family fun day at Eugowra Monday 5 October
Craig Dumesny
October 2, 2026 • 05:57

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