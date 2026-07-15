Four Parkes hockey stalwarts will once again pull on the green and gold at the Masters Hockey World Cup, combining an extraordinary 25 Australian caps between them.

Dozens of countries will descend on The Netherlands and Belgium next week for the premier international tournament that begins on 22 July and runs until 16 August.

Goalie Maureen Massey will compete in the Over 70s Australian Women's Team with five other countries, while striker/midfielder Denise Gersbach will play in the Over 50s Australian Women's Team with 15 countries entered in total.

There are a massive 22 countries entered in the Over 50s Men's World Cup where Ian Westcott is a striker with the Over 50s Australian Men's Team.

Striker/midfielder Casey Miles and her Over 35s Australian Women's Team will join 14 other countries in their age division.

For Maureen this will be her 10th Australian representation and her fifth World Cup, something she is incredibly proud to achieve.

Just one cap behind her, Denise will be representing her country for the ninth time at this World Cup.

And this will be both Ian's and Casey's third Australian representation.

Casey, Denise and Ian will all compete in Shiedam (for the 35s) and Rotterdam (for the 50s) in The Netherlands, while Maureen will head to Brasschaat in Belgium with the 70s team.

All four players have been training hard over the last several months in the lead-up to the World Cup.

"You don't need a massive city to build a massive dream," Ian said.

"From a small regional town to the world stage, I've learned that age is just a number and passion has no finish line.

"I'm incredibly proud to show that the Australian fighting spirit runs deep, no matter where you start."

Denise and Casey are very excited to be playing in the World Cup.

"Wearing the green and gold is a great honour and I know this is going to be an amazing experience," Denise said.

"It's every little girl's dream to play in the Netherlands. They are the best of the best and now we get to share their stage," Casey said.

Maureen with her gold medal and Over 70s national title from the Australian Masters Hockey Championships in Hobart at the end of last year.

Their World Cup selections follow impressive performances at last year's Australian Masters Hockey Championships in Hobart (women) and Newcastle (men), at which Maureen's 70s NSW team won gold.

Casey came away with a bronze medal in the 35s while Denise's NSW team in the over 50s placed fourth.

Parkes players Jane Mattiske and Sue McGrath were also members of the over 50s state team last year, and Amy Thornberry also placed fourth with the NSW Women's Over 45s.

Ian represented ACT in the 50s at the national titles.

Three others were initially selected for Australian World Cup teams - Graeme Tanswell in the Over 55s, Dean Powter Over 60s and Noel Johnstone, a shadow in the Over 80s - but all unfortunately had to withdraw.

Maureen said she's been quite overwhelmed with her latest achievements.

And this year's World Cup was nearly not going to happen for her either.

Maureen had a fall before the national trials.

"I originally wasn't going to trial but then I changed my mind," she said.

"Lucky we had a physio and massage therapist there," she laughed.

The Masters Hockey World Cup is held every two years and Maureen has been at every one since 2014.

The 2020 World Cup was cancelled because of the Covid 19 pandemic but she had been selected for it.

"If I had played during Covid I would have reached my 10 caps by now," she said.

"I love it, it keeps me fit."

She praises and admires the support she receives from the younger players at state, national and world tournaments.

"The camaraderie is just great," Maureen said of the masters hockey community.

There will also be another familiar face at the World Cup, former Parkes physiotherapist Sharon Dixon, who has joined Australian teams at world competitions a number of times in the past, will be there again in 2026.

Sharon now works out of Wollongbar in the Northern Rivers region of NSW.

Meanwhile Jane Mattiske will be playing with Australian Spirits 50s in the International Masters Cup, which runs alongside the official Masters Hockey World Cups.

She too will head to Rotterdam in The Netherlands to compete from 22 July to 1 August.