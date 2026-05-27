Grenfell proved an outstanding host last Thursday for the Lachlan Valley Veteran Golf Association monthly competition which attracted 51 players.

Even the welcoming appearance of a mass of kangaroos early in the rounds added to success of the day.

Some played the well presented course, especially the ‘groomed’ sand greens, with A grade taken out by Forbes representative Steve Uphill on 38 points from host club member, Len Wilkes, 36 points.

Best score for the day went to Dave Keough who showed local knowledge winning B grade with 39 points from Ron Hatienfels, Cowra on 37 points.

Sandy Matthews from Grenfell, like quite a few, found scoring hard but was happy to take home the encouragement award.

Nearest the pins, 9th A grade Kim Herbert (Fbs), B grade Keith Cartman (G’fell), 18th to G’fell players, A grade Graham Tulloch, B grade Jan Myors.

A field of 51 played where Grenfell naturally had the most players, 20 to take the club award scoring 111 points from their best three individual rounds.

Forbes followed (14 players) with 105 points, Cowra (6) 104, West Wyalong (8) 97, Condobolin (2) 53 with Parkes only scoring 31 points from their sole representative.

Ball sweep winners from Forbes/Parkes – 35 Ted Morgan (F), 32 Ken Sanderson (F), 31 Ken Walton (F), Don McKeowen (Fbs/BG) and Dale Stait, the lone player from Parker.

All attending heaped praise on the Grenfell club for their efforts in supplying morning tea, lunch after play and hospitality to the presentation of the course.

This was emphasised by Coffs Harbour visitor Peter Jackson playing his first round on a sand greens course.

Speaking after presentations the much traveled golfer spoke of coming from a club that has around 13 greens staff with a club facility equal to any in the state.

“Congratulations, this has been an excellent day and what you present here is a credit to all the volunteers. Thoroughly enjoyed the day,” Peter said. His comments were echoed by all.

Scribe's comment – Seeing it is volunteer week we will tell a true story of one who it appears excels in many avenues of helping a wide variety of Grenfell citizens.

Last Thursday we played with the gentleman in question and noticed his contribution to the success of the LVGA monthly comp. We hear he helped with the allocation of carts for hire, he was the one of a couple who had the course looking a treat, more so the sand greens, at the end of golf he didn’t have time for a beer as he had to share duties recording cards for presentation.

Grenfell is lucky to have Steve Grace amongst its citizens as we hear he also volunteers as a community driver for senior citizens looking for a ride to all appointments.

Naturally there are many like Steve Grace, but to play a round of golf with the gentleman and see/hear first hand his contribution to Grenfell we felt a word of congratulations is in place this Volunteer Week.

Despite what the card draw says twin towns vets play in Forbes this Thursday after a swap with Parkes due to Forbes earlier hosting the Western Districts Ladies Championships.